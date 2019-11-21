×
Scholastic Will Develop Three Movies for Hallmark Channel

Brian Steinberg

 Scholastic Entertainment is developing three movies for cable’s Hallmark Channel, based on some of its popular books, the latest effort by the company known for its publications aimed at younger readers to broaden its purview.

Scholastic plans to adapt  “The Angel Tree” by Daphne Benedis-Grab; “You’re Bacon Me Crazy!” by Suzanne Nelson; and “Playing Cupid” by Jenny Meyerhoff for TV.. The films will be co-developed with film production and distribution company Basset Hound Distribution and executive produced by company founders Alexandre Coscas and Michael R. Goldstein, along with Scholastic Entertainment President Iole Lucchese, SVP & General Manager Caitlin Friedman and VP of TV Development Jef Kaminsky.

“Hallmark’s commitment to presenting what its audience wants, year after year, is incredibly impressive and we’ve long had the company on our radar as an ideal partner for Scholastic Entertainment,” said Friedman, in a prepared statement. “We are thrilled to be working with Basset Hound Distribution to create movies for Hallmark’s slate, which includes a compelling storyline for younger viewers that incorporates elements of adult romance, ensuring enjoyable viewing for all ages.”

Scholastic recently announced it would develop the young-adult book “The Trail,” about a 12-year-old boy who sets off on an adventure after the death of his best friend, with Imagine Entertainment’s kids’ division. The company has expressed a desire to use its library to develop content for theatrical, streaming and broadcast outlets that seek to cultivate family audiences.

“The Angel Tree” is a Christmas mystery and friendship story.  “You’re Bacon Me Crazy” is a love story centered on Cleo, a spunky young chef with a popular food truck.
“Playing Cupid” follows Clara Martinez, who has a knack for knowing when two people are right for each other.

“Heartwarming romances, emotional storytelling, and feel-good messages about family and tradition is a winning proposition for Hallmark Channel Original Movies,” said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Crown Media Family Networks, in a statement.  “Novels to original movies have expanded our original movie lineup and the success of the Hallmark brand on TV, and we look forward to partnering with Scholastic and Basset Hound to create three new, soon-to-be classic rom com films.”

  • Jenna Coleman The Cry

    How the 2019 Intl Emmy Nominees Reflect Increasing Globalization of Content

    As the champagne flows at the Ronny Chieng-hosted Intl. Emmys gala ceremony in New York Nov. 25, the picture of television is changing. The globalization of content means streamers are increasingly looking to local production, allowing more people to come to the party. Used to be that noms were made up of “a lot from [...]

