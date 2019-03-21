×
‘Schitt’s Creek’ Renewed for a Sixth and Final Season

CREDIT: Pop TV

“Schitt’s Creek” has been renewed for a sixth and final season.

Co-creator and star Daniel Levy announced the news on his social media Thursday with a letter written by himself and his father and series co-creator/star Eugene Levy.

“We are very excited to announce that ‘Schitt’s Creek’ is coming back for a sixth season on CBC and Pop in 2020,” Levy posted. “We also wanted to take this opportunity to let you know that we have decided Season 6 will be our last. We are so grateful to have been given the time and creative freedom to tell this story in its totality, concluding with a final chapter that we had envisioned from the very beginning. It’s not lost on us what a rare privilege it is in this industry to get to decide when your show should take its final bow. We could never have dreamed that our fans would grow to love and care about these characters in the ways that you have.”

The sixth and final season will consist of 14 episodes, Levy also shared. The season will premiere in 2020 on CBC in Canada and Pop in the U.S.

“’Schitt’s Creek’ is that rare zeitgeist show that creates incredible fandom, catalyzes culture and receives best-of-television critical praise for its intelligence, character development, laughter and heart,” said Brad Schwartz, president of Pop. “’Schitt’s Creek’ has given all of us a joyous gift that, in my opinion, places the show among the very best. Everyone at Pop could not be more proud than to have been associated with what Dan Levy and Eugene Levy created alongside this amazing cast and crew. While we will miss this gem with all our heart, we are thrilled that the show will end its run exactly as the show’s creators intended.”

Added Sally Catto, general manager of programming at CBC, “Dan and Eugene have created a brilliant and irreverent series that has struck a powerful chord with audiences in Canada and around the world, fueled by stellar writing, sharp humor, an outstanding cast and a wardrobe for the ages. The show’s reversal of fortune storyline has been mined not just for comedy but to share an empowering message about acceptance and authenticity. We couldn’t be more proud to have commissioned this original comedy and respect the team’s creative decision to wrap up the series at a time that feels right for them. Congratulations to the entire cast and crew on their achievement and contribution to Canadian comedy legacy.”

“Schitt’s Creek” stars the Levys, Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy, Chris Elliott, Emily Hampshire, Jennifer Robertson, Noah Reid, Dustin Milligan Sarah Levy and Karen Robinson. The series is produced by Not A Real Company Productions Inc., with the Levys, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read and Ben Feigin serving as executive producers. “Schitt’s Creek” is produced in association with CBC and Pop TV and distributed internationally by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.

The fifth season is currently airing Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on CBC and Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on Pop.

  'Schitt's Creek' to End with Season

    "Schitt's Creek" has been renewed for a sixth and final season. Co-creator and star Daniel Levy announced the news on his social media Thursday with a letter written by himself and his father and series co-creator/star Eugene Levy. "We are very excited to announce that 'Schitt's Creek' is coming back for a sixth season on [...]

