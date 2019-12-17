‘Schitt’s Creek,’ ‘Modern Family’ Final Seasons Lead PaleyFest LA 2020 Lineup

The final seasons of ABC’s “Modern Family” and Pop TV’s “Schitt’s Creek,” as well Starz’s “Outlander” and a special evening with Netflix’s “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings” are the first series announced for PaleyFest LA 2020, The Paley Center for Media announced Tuesday.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the final seasons of ‘Modern Family’ and ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ and welcome back ‘Outlander’ to the PaleyFest LA stage,” said Maureen J. Reidy, preisdent and CEO of the Paley Center. “And we’re so honored to have the distinct privilege to host the very first ever tribute to Dolly Parton’s television work at PaleyFest LA.”

The annual TV festival will take place March 13-22, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. with “Modern Family” kicking things off on opening night and “Schitt’s Creek” closing things out on the 22nd.

“While it’s hard to imagine a bunch of writers and actors willing to talk about themselves, we’re thrilled to celebrate the final season of ‘Modern Family’ on the PaleyFest stage for what I expect to be an emotional goodbye. I will not cry, I will not cry, I will not cry,” said co-creator Steve Levitan.

Added “Schitt’s Creek” co-creator and actor Daniel Levy: “After wrapping our final season this past June, I’m thrilled to get the chance to see the gang again and celebrate with our fans at PaleyFest. And the company we’re keeping isn’t bad either.”

“Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings’s” screening and panel (with Parton herself in attendance) will take place Mar. 14, and “Outlander’s” event will take place Mar. 19.

“What a wonderful honor to be recognized by the Paley Center for my ‘Heartstrings’ series on Netflix. I am very proud of the series and proud of my partner, Sam Haskell, the wonderful creative team, and all of the talented actors that participated in the series,” said Parton.

These four series are just the start of programming for PaleyFest LA 2020. The full schedule will be announced Jan. 14. This same day Paley Center patron, fellow and supporting Members can purchase tickets (at noon PT). Paley Center individual members can purchase tickets beginning Jan. 16 at 9 a.m. PT, and the general public can get in on it Jan. 17 at 9 a.m. PT.