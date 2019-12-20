×

‘Schitt’s Creek’ Final Season Trailer Teases David’s Wedding and a Rose Family Goodbye (Watch)

By
Danielle Turchiano

Senior Features Editor, TV

“When it’s time to lay down your weary head, you’ll find comfort and safety at the partially renovated Rosebud Motel.”

So begins Catherine O’Hara as famed actress and Rose family matriarch Moira in the final season trailer for “Schitt’s Creek,” which Pop TV released Friday.

The trailer opens with O’Hara, Eugene Levy’s Johnny Rose and Emily Hampshire’s Stevie Budd standing in front of the infamous motel setting for the Canadian comedy, filming a commercial-within-the-show for their business.

“There is value in these motels,” Levy’s Johnny says. “My family and I have been staying in a motel for the past three years, and I wouldn’t trade our stay there for anything.”

But it’s not just that motel that is getting a transformation before the series comes to an end in spring 2020. The final season of “Schitt’s Creek” is planning David and Patrick’s (Daniel Levy and Noah Reid, respectively) wedding, seeing Stevie attempt to follow a new career ambition and preparing to send off Alexis (Annie Murphy), which all can be glimpsed in the trailer.

“Schitt’s Creek” stars the Levys, O’Hara, Murphy, Hampshire, Reid, Chris Elliott, Jennifer Robertson, Dustin Milligan Sarah Levy and Karen Robinson. The series is produced by Not A Real Company Productions Inc., with the Levys, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read and Ben Feigin serving as executive producers. “Schitt’s Creek” is produced in association with CBC and Pop TV and distributed internationally by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.

The penultimate season of “Schitt’s Creek” nabbed the series’ first four Emmy noms (comedy series, lead comedy actor for Eugene Levy, lead comedy actress for O’Hara, and contemporary costumes), and is now up for its first two SAG Awards (comedy ensemble and female comedy actor for O’Hara). The final season launches Jan. 7 on Pop TV, putting it in the awards race one final time in 2020.

 

