'Schitt's Creek' Co-Creator Dan Levy Signs ABC Studios Overall Deal

“Schitt’s Creek” breakout Dan Levy has signed a multi-year overall deal at ABC Studios. Under the deal, Levy will develop and produce scripted projects for the studio.

Dan Levy has proven himself as one of the most creative people in the TV business,” said Jonnie Davis, president of ABC Studios. “His writing, acting and producing skills will be a tremendous asset to ABC Studios, and we couldn’t be more excited to be in business with him.”

Levy is best known for co-creating, starring in, and serving as showrunner on the critically-acclaimed Pop TV-CBC series “Schitt’s Creek.” The show was recently nominated for four Emmy Awards for its fifth season, including best comedy series and best actor and actress in a comedy series for Eugene Levy — Dan’s father and fellow series co-creator — and Catherine O’Hara. “Schitt’s Creek” is set to wrap its run with its upcoming sixth season.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with ABC Studios in this exciting next chapter,” Levy said. “As I say a bittersweet goodbye to ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ I look forward to the opportunity and privilege to continue to tell inclusive and meaningful stories that shine a positive light out there.”

Levy is repped by WME, MGMT. Entertainment, and Morris Yorn.

“Schitt’s Creek” has received considerable praise the longer it has been on the air. The series follows the wealthy Rose family after they have lost everything they own save for the town of Schitt’s Creek, which patriarch Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy) purchased as a joke. In a review published ahead of a Christmas special that dropped last year, Caroline Framke wrote for Variety:

“As us annoying diehards will tell you annoying reluctants until we turn blue in the face, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ has since revealed itself to be a bright spot of comedy as smart as it is warm. The Rose family slowly but surely let go of their former lavish life and tried to move forward in their humble new one, albeit with a wall dedicated to the many ostentatious wigs of their theatrical matriarch Moira (O’Hara, turning in a performance as bonkers as it is brilliant, as per always).”

