‘Today’ Co-Anchor Savannah Guthrie Suffers Eye Injury

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie'Today' TV show, New York, USA - 23 Jan 2018
CREDIT: Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Today” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie told viewers Wednesday that she had been sidelined by a somewhat serious eye injury, sustained after her young son hit her in the face with a toy fire truck.

“It happened last week, actually, and then I lost my vision in my right eye about 24 hours later, and then it turned out to be kind of serious,” Guthrie said during a phone call she made to the show’s anchors. “They were afraid my retina would detach. They told me to just take it easy and they’ve been doing a bunch of laser procedures, trying to avoid having to do the full surgery,” she said. She has not appeared on the program in its last two broadcasts.

An NBC spokeswoman for the network’s broadcast of the annual “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” said Guthrie was at present expected to co-anchor that program with Hoda Kotb.

“I’m not supposed to jump up and down or anything because it’s kind of literally hanging by a thread. I’m very positive because I think it’s going to be okay,” Guthrie said.

