‘Saturday Night Live’: Steve Martin Makes Appearance As Roger Stone

Steve Martin Roger Stone
CREDIT: Saturday Night Live/NBC

Steve Martin made an appearance as Roger Stone on “Saturday Night Live” on Jan. 26 in a cold open mocking the Trump administration’s handling of the government shutdown, as well as the raid of Stone’s home and his subsequent arrest.

In a send-up of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Alex Moffatt opened the show as the Fox News host.

“Our top story tonight: President Trump’s heroic end to the shutdown,” said Moffatt’s Carlson. “It did take him 35 days but he was finally able to get no wall.”

Cecily Strong appeared as Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro, griping about MS-13.

“Tucker, we have to take a Marie Kondo approach to cleaning up this country,” said Strong’s Pirro. “If something doesn’t spark joy, throw it out. And you know what doesn’t spark joy in me? Guatemalans.”

Then Kate McKinnon showed up, this time as “man of the people” Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, putting a spotlight on the real Ross’ comments this week that furloughed government workers could just take out loans to keep afloat financially during the shutdown.

“Well, that was silly of me, said McKinnon’s Ross. “I simply meant that there are other ways of getting money. Like, they could’ve liquidated some of their stock. Or sold one of their paintings. Even if they sold a lesser Picasso, that’s still going to get you through a week or two of yacht maintenance.”

Rounding out the cold open was “SNL” veteran Martin in Stone’s signature glasses.

“What a fun couple of days,” entered Martin as Stone. “I’m loving the ride. Go Nixon!” (The real Stone has been pictured on a number of occasions flashing Richard Nixon’s famous V-shaped hand gesture.)

He appeared pleased with himself, and Moffatt’s Carlson tried to steer him toward a defense: “Mr. Stone, I think what you’re really trying to say is that you’re a feeble old man, right?”

“Oh yeah, right,” said Martin’s Stone. “The pity thing I want to go to. I’m just a poor, helpless old man. I’m 66. I’m almost as old as Sting.”

“And that’s why it was so awful the way the police raided your home,” said Moffatt’s Carlson.

“Exactly, the whole experience was so harrowing,” replied Martin’s Stone. “And afterwards I could only manage one radio interview. And a speech from the steps of the courthouse. And two appearances on television. It’s horrible!”

Watch an excerpt of the Jan. 26 cold open below:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“Saturday Night Live” airs live coast-to-coast Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

