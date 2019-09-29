‘Saturday Night Live’: Alec Baldwin Kicks Off Season 45 With Impeachment Cold Open (Watch)

“Saturday Night Live” has returned with its 45th season, and it wasted no time diving into the polarizing political climate with its season premiere cold open sketch.

Alec Baldwin and Kate McKinnon kicked things off with a phone call Baldwin’s Donald Trump made from the Oval Office to McKinnon’s Rudy Giuliani to tell him he was being impeached, which he called “the greatest presidential harassment of all time — I’m like the president of harassment.” But soon enough new cast member Bowen Yang got his moment to shine, too. As did special guest star Liev Schreiber.

McKinnon’s Giuliani just wanted the president to relax, telling him that no one would be able to figure out about their illegal side dealings with the Ukraine — “or how we tried to cover up those side dealings. Or how we plan to cover up the cover-up.”

Beeping into Baldwin-as-Trump’s call waiting was Aidy Bryant as William Barr, who told him not to worry because he had his “top guy” on this. But when that “top guy” got on the line for a three-way call, it was just McKinnon-as-Giuliani again.

Baldwin-as-Trump knew he had to find “the perfect stooge” to take the blame for everything, and with that he called “Big Mike” aka Mike Pence (Beck Bennett). “But you’re the one who broke the law,” Bennett-as-Pence said. That call was cut short so Baldwin-as-Trump could talk to his sons, Eric (Alex Moffat) and Don Jr. (Mikey Day)

“I can’t believe the lame-stream media is focused on you and not the corruption of Joe Biden’s son,” said Day-as-Don Jr.

“I know. By the way did you take car of that thing in Russia for me?” Baldwin-as-Trump replied.

“What thing in Russia?” Day-as-Don Jr. said with a laugh.

“The treason!” piped up Moffat-as-Eric.

Yang then popped up on-screen, to loud audience cheers, as Kim Jong-un, who Baldwin-as-Trump called looking for advice on a whistleblower.

“You have a big ocean in your country? OK, send whistleblower to the bottom of there” was Yang’s advice. To this, Baldwin-as-Trump said he wished America was as cool as North Korea.

But the antics didn’t stop there, with Chris Redd reprising his role as Kanye West to call next, telling Baldwin-as-Trump they couldn’t be “fam” anymore. The reason was that “this whole impeachment thing is hurting our brand,” explained Don King (Kenan Thompson), who took the phone from Redd’s Kanye West, as they were “having an emergency meeting of the Black wackadoos.”

Cecily Strong also popped up as Jeanine Pirro, trying to offer the president a pep talk and reminding him, “If you really want someone to go away, you know who to call.” Enter Schreiber.

“I told you, Mr. President, Ray Donovan’s a fictional character. I’m Liev Schreiber, the actor,” he said, to which Baldwin-as-Trump countered with an ask to be connected to John Wick. When Schreiber told him he, too, was fictional, the next request was for Liam Neeson.

“Actually, Liam might do it,” Schreiber said.

Watch a clip from “Saturday Night Live’s” Season 45 cold open below:

Got a problem that needs fixing?

Call Ray Donovan. ☎️#SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/YIB9ReNd3p — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) September 29, 2019

“Saturday Night Live” airs live coast-to-coast Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.