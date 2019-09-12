‘Saturday Night Live’ Adds Three New Cast Members for Season 45

“Saturday Night Live” announced three new featured players for its upcoming 45th season.

Chloe Fineman, Shane Gillis and Bowen Yang will all appear in the new season of the long-running NBC sketch comedy series. Fineman was a New Face at the 2018 Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal and has been a regular performer at the Groundlings. Gillis was recently recognized as a New Face at the 2019 Just for Laughs Festival. Yang joined “SNL” as a staff writer last season and is co-host of the “Las Culturistas” podcast.

News of the new cast members comes approximately two weeks after it was announced that Leslie Jones would be exiting the series after five seasons. It had been speculated at that time that Kate McKinnon would also be leaving the show, but she is poised to return when “SNL” begins its new season on Sept. 28 with host Woody Harrelson and musical guest Billie Eilish.

Previously announced hosts for the season also include Phoebe Waller-Bridge, David Harbour, Kristen Stewart, and Eddie Murphy. Besides Eilish, musical guests include Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello.

“SNL” is produced in association with Broadway Video. Lorne Michaels is the creator and executive producer.

(Pictured: Bowen Yang, left; Shane Gillis, center; Chloe Fineman, right)

