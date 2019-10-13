‘SNL’: Pete Davison Returns for David Harbour’s ‘Stranger Things’ Monologue

David Harbour hosted the third episode of “Saturday Night Live’s” 45th season and wasted no time poking fun at his Netflix supernatural drama “Stranger Things.”

“SNL” cast member Pete Davidson, who had been noticeably absent for the first two episodes of the season, returned in this monologue as well.

Although at first noting that he can do other things than that show, citing his turns in Shakespeare in the Park, on Broadway and in “Hellboy” as examples, his monologue quickly spun into a “Stranger Things” parody when he took the cameras on a walk-and-talk of the studio and immediately encountered a portal to what Kate McKinnon feared was the Upside Down. Harbour went through it and found Aidy Bryant tied to a wall.

“Barb, are you OK?” he asked. Although she corrected him, she did need help. “I won’t forget about you, Barb!” he yelled as he wandered off.

As Beck Bennett was listing his bio for Harbour, a Demogorgon popped out of nowhere and pulled Bennett away. “Oh thank God. He told me that story like five times already,” he responded.

Encountering Davidson, Harbour asked if “this,” meaning the Upside Down, was where he had been so far all season.

“Yeah dude, it’s lit, right?” Davidson responded. He then asked if Harbour died at the end of the third season of “Stranger Things,” to which Harbour stammered around the answer: “I’m not exactly authorized — just watch the show, you’ll find out next season.”

Uber-producer Lorne Michaels also appeared in the sketch, sitting at a NBC page desk and saying “everybody’s got to start somewhere.” This meant Kenan Thompson was running the show.

“I was basically running the show out there, too,” he said with a laugh.

“Saturday Night Live” airs live coast-to-coast Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.