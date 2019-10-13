×

‘SNL’: Pete Davison Returns for David Harbour’s ‘Stranger Things’ Monologue

By

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All

David Harbour hosted the third episode of “Saturday Night Live’s” 45th season and wasted no time poking fun at his Netflix supernatural drama “Stranger Things.”

“SNL” cast member Pete Davidson, who had been noticeably absent for the first two episodes of the season, returned in this monologue as well.

Although at first noting that he can do other things than that show, citing his turns in Shakespeare in the Park, on Broadway and in “Hellboy” as examples, his monologue quickly spun into a “Stranger Things” parody when he took the cameras on a walk-and-talk of the studio and immediately encountered a portal to what Kate McKinnon feared was the Upside Down. Harbour went through it and found Aidy Bryant tied to a wall.

“Barb, are you OK?” he asked. Although she corrected him, she did need help. “I won’t forget about you, Barb!” he yelled as he wandered off.

As Beck Bennett was listing his bio for Harbour, a Demogorgon popped out of nowhere and pulled Bennett away. “Oh thank God. He told me that story like five times already,” he responded.

Encountering Davidson, Harbour asked if “this,” meaning the Upside Down, was where he had been so far all season.

“Yeah dude, it’s lit, right?” Davidson responded. He then asked if Harbour died at the end of the third season of “Stranger Things,” to which Harbour stammered around the answer: “I’m not exactly authorized — just watch the show, you’ll find out next season.”

Uber-producer Lorne Michaels also appeared in the sketch, sitting at a NBC page desk and saying “everybody’s got to start somewhere.” This meant Kenan Thompson was running the show.

“I was basically running the show out there, too,” he said with a laugh.

Saturday Night Live” airs live coast-to-coast Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

More TV

  • 'SNL': Pete Davison Returns for David

    'SNL': Pete Davison Returns for David Harbour's 'Stranger Things' Monologue

    David Harbour hosted the third episode of “Saturday Night Live’s” 45th season and wasted no time poking fun at his Netflix supernatural drama “Stranger Things.” “SNL” cast member Pete Davidson, who had been noticeably absent for the first two episodes of the season, returned in this monologue as well. Although at first noting that he [...]

  • 'SNL': Billy Porter Emcees Democratic LGBTQ

    'Saturday Night Live': Billy Porter Emcees Democratic LGBTQ Town Hall (Watch)

    “Pose” star and recent Emmy winner Billy Porter popped by Studio 8H at 30 Rockefeller Plaza to participate in “Saturday Night Live’s” third episode of its 45th season. Appearing as himself, Porter announced the candidates for the Democratic Town Hall cold open sketch — an event that was supposed to focus on LGBTQ issues and [...]

  • Mipcom 2019 Buzz titles

    From 'Devils' to 'Sanditon,' The Next Global Hits are Coming to Mipcom

    The “Downton Abbey” effect will be felt at Mipcom, with one of the stars of the show in town to launch her new project, an ITV-Masterpiece period drama, while a number of lavish historical series ready to take the international stage. Buyers looking for thrillers or edgy contemporary dramas will also be in luck, and [...]

  • Gabrielle Carteris

    SAG-AFTRA Honors Gabrielle Carteris, Rebecca Damon and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland

    SAG-AFTRA has honored President Gabrielle Catereis, Executive Vice President Rebecca Damon and Chief Operating Officer Duncan Crabtree-Ireland with George Heller Memorial Award gold cards. The award is presented every two years at convention and bestowed based on contributions and years of service to SAG-AFTRA or its predecessor unions. Recipients are selected by a subcommittee comprised [...]

  • 'DC Super Hero Girls' Shows Girls

    'DC Super Hero Girls' Shows Girls As They Really Are, But With Superpowers

    Lauren Faust, the executive producer of Warner Bros. Animation’s rebooted “DC Super Hero Girls,” is on a mission: to right the wrongs committed by past series for girls. “Too many shows for girls are less about inspiring them, less about entertaining them, less about reflecting their experiences back to them, and too often almost come [...]

  • Beta Film Closes Major European Deals

    Beta Closes Major European Deals for ‘Hudson & Rex,’ Starring John Reardon (EXCLUSIVE)

    After its acquisition by RAI for primetime in Italy, the North American series “Hudson & Rex,” starring John Reardon, has struck further major territory deals in Europe, including sales to Germany and France, distributor Beta Film revealed Saturday as content market Mipcom prepared to roll. The show has been acquired by TNT Serie in Germany, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad