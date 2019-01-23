NBC Promotes ‘Saturday Night Live’ PR Chief Lauren Roseman

NBC has promoted longtime “Saturday Night Live” PR chief Lauren Roseman to senior VP of NBC Entertainment Publicity.

Roseman oversees the NBC Entertainment Publicity team in New York in addition to leading PR for “SNL” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” With the promotion, she will also focus on media relations, strategy and events in New York.

Roseman started at NBC as a page in 2006. Among her first assignments were “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” and “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.” She joined the entertainment PR team the following year and began working on “SNL” and O’Brien’s “Late Night.”

Roseman’s long run on “SNL” has made her a key lieutenant for powerhouse “SNL” executive producer Lorne Michaels. She reports to Chip Sullivan, exec VP of communications for NBC Entertainment.