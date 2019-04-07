You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Game of Thrones’ Star Emilia Clarke Joins Kit Harington on ‘Saturday Night Live’

“Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington hosted the April 6 episode of “Saturday Night Live” and naturally had to field questions during his monologue about “who wins ‘Game of Thrones’.” But surprisingly, some of those questions came from his own co-stars, Emilia Clarke and John Bradley, and his real-life wife Rose Leslie.

Clarke stood up in the audience, to raucous cheers, and asked if he could at least share “a sense of how it ends.” When Harington pointed out that she already knows because she’s in the show, she replied, “Well yeah but I forgot. It’s been so damn long since the last season, plus a lot of my scenes are talking to a dragon, which is just a tennis ball on a green pole. I have no idea what’s actually happening.”

Before she let him get back to it, she asked if he remembered when they had sex in Season 6. “Did you know they filmed that?” she said.

Bradley then stood up to ask what happened to his character, Samwell Tarly, because “they only let me see two pages of the script and all my character says is, ‘Arhhhh.'”

“What did it say in the script before that?” Harington asked.

“Dragon opens mouth,” Bradley replied.

Bradley also asked if they would still hang out, like friends after the show. While Harington said yes, Bradley wanted to come by next Tuesday at 6 a.m., to which Harington said he was busy, so Bradley answered, “Wow. You’ve changed.”

“SNL” cast member Pete Davidson, dressed as the Night King, also asked Harington if people hate him “because it really feels like people hate me” and then also asked if they would still be friends.

“We were never friends,” Harington said.

When Leslie stood up, Harington said he “couldn’t even tell [her]” how the show ends, but she said she didn’t care about that because “I’m not a nerd.”

“My question is, what are we going to do for money now?” she said. “We didn’t save anything, and you kept telling me, ‘Oh I’m the King of the North, we can order UberEats every night.”

Harington felt confident they’d be OK, though, because he would make his jewelry.

The final season of “Game of Thrones” premieres April 14 on HBO.

Saturday Night Live” airs live coast-to-coast Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 pm PT on NBC.

