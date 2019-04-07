You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jason Sudeikis Returns to ‘SNL’ to Portray Joe Biden in Sensitivity Training Sketch (Watch)

Jason Sudeikis made a surprise appearance on the April 6 episode of “Saturday Night Live” as the late-night sketch comedy series kicked off with a cold open focusing on the recent allegations that former vice president Joe Biden inappropriately touched women at political events in the past.

Sudeikis previously portrayed Biden during his time as a cast member on the series and reprised his role by bursting through the door of his 2020 campaign headquarters, hugging both “SNL” cast members Cecily Strong and Kenan Thompson who were portraying members of his staff.

“If you’re really going to run in 2020, you have to change the way you interact with women,” Strong said.

Sudekis as Biden said that he was a “hugger, a kisser and a little bit of a sniffer.” But, he added, the last thing he wanted to do was offend anyone.

Kate McKinnon then joined the sketch as a sensitivity consultant named Gwen who was tasked with explaining to Biden why some of his past behaviors crossed a line. Immediately upon her entry, Sudeikis as Biden pressed his forehead to hers, stroked her hair and told her it was “really great” to meet her.

While he said he was “just trying to make a connection,” she pointed out “this is exactly the kind of thing I’m here to prevent.”

He asked questions about what was appropriate contact, including tickling a woman’s palm, “lifting her shirt up and blowing sherbets on her tummy” and things like “that gorgeous life that they do at the end of ‘Dirty Dancing.'” He was also put to the test with some female voters brought in, during which he ended up cradling Aidy Bryant’s face and got punched in the gut for his efforts.

Sudeikis as Biden did point out that Trump actually “bragged about assault on tape,” to which Strong replied, “Unlike his voters, your voters actually care.”

And the sensitivity training he proved to need didn’t stop with physicality. As he tried to explain why it was “OK” for him to go nose-to-nose with someone, he said it was because he did “the 23AndMe thing” and learned he was part Eskimo. Seconds later he asked Alexa to play Lou Rawls and when Thompson asked for it to stop, he replied, “Of all the people.”

However, it wasn’t all doom and gloom for Sudeikis’ Biden. Leslie Jones portrayed a voter who recognized him as “Obama’s granddaddy” and enveloped him in a hug before slapping his butt and telling him she was “so going to vote” for him. After which, he said, “What do you say, America? Biden and some women in 2020. We can do that!”

Watch a clip of the April 6 “SNL” cold open below:

“Saturday Night Live” airs live coast-to-coast Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 pm PT on NBC.

