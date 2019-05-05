×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Saturday Night Live’: Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Pete Davidson Sing ‘I Got Fired by NBC’

By

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All

Adam Sandler returned to “Saturday Night Live” for the first time since 1995 to sing a chorus of “I got fired by NBC” in his opening monologue, with help from Chris Rock and Pete Davidson.

In his first turn as “SNL” host, Sandler noted the length of time that had passed since he was a young twenty-something working as a writer and performer on the show from 1990 to 1995. He eventually broke into song with the ballad “I Got Fired by NBC.”

Sample lyrics:

“Maybe they were sick of Canteen Boy/But I think they just hate Jews.”

Rock, the superstar comedian who also worked at “SNL” during Sandler’s tenure, joined him on stage for a chorus of “I got fired.” Current “SNL” trouper Pete Davidson came out for a heartfelt chorus until Sandler reminded Davidson that he hadn’t, technically, been fired by NBC yet.

“Be patient because it’s coming soon,” Sandler quipped.

The tune ended on a power-chord note with Sandler belting: “NBC said I was done/Then I made over $4 billion at the box office/so I guess you could say I won.”

Related

“Saturday Night Live’s” cold open featured a spoof of “Game of Thrones” and “Avengers: Endgame,” with characters from both franchises competing against each other on “Family Feud.” Kenan Thompson limned “Feud” host Steve Harvey.

“You know it’s dark when you can’t even see the white people,” Thompson as Harvey quipped, referring to the debate this week about lighting standards in the most recent episode of “Game of Thrones.”

Kate McKinnon played “Thrones” warrior Brienne. Leslie Jones played “Avengers’ ” Groot. “Bitch, I’m Groot,” Jones told Thompson, repeatedly.

In a later sketch, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon and Kristen Wiig made surprise appearances as partygoers at the “Sandler Family Reunion.”

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More TV

  • Madonna Andy Cohen Don Lemon

    Madonna, Andy Cohen, Don Lemon Honored at GLAAD Media Awards New York

    Following the Los Angeles ceremony in March, the 30th GLAAD Media Awards went to New York to continue honoring the celebrities, films, shows and media organizations that have made strides in supporting the LGBTQ+ community this past year. Drag superstar Shangela hosted the event, which presented Madonna with the Advocate for Change award and Andy [...]

  • Dave Grusin Doc Recaps a Life

    Dave Grusin Documentary Recounts a Life Spent Juggling Film Scores and Jazz Cats

    The title of the just-completed documentary “Dave Grusin: Not Enough Time” reflects the subject’s lament that there aren’t enough hours in the day or days in the year for all the music that needs to be made. That desire to stretch the clock might seem hyperbolic coming from other musicians, but not for someone whose [...]

  • Christina Applegate'Dead To Me' TV show

    Why Christina Applegate Started Therapy After Filming Netflix's 'Dead to Me'

    The cast of the new Netflix trauma-dy, “Dead to Me,” came out to support the season one premiere of the series at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica on Thursday night, but everyone seemed to have movies on their minds. “It’s been a crazy three weeks,” said Linda Cardellini, who had back-to-back movie premieres for [...]

  • Actors from the CBS series THE

    CBS, 'The Young and the Restless' Lead Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Award Winners

    The 46th annual Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Friday recognized the top achievements in daytime television. CBS took home 12 awards, the most of any network, with Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and PBS right behind at 10 awards each. With five nods, the Eye’s “The Young and the Restless” soap was the program with [...]

  • Issa Rae Michael B. Jordan Actors

    Variety Wins Daytime Creative Arts Emmy For 'Actors on Actors' Series

    Variety took home a Daytime Creative Arts Emmy award on Friday for its “Actors on Actors” series. “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” is a production with PBS SoCal that features two actors discussing their craft and thoughts on Hollywood. The winning season includes interviews with actors promoting their television projects including: Bill Hader (“Barry”) with Jason [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad