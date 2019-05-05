‘Saturday Night Live’: Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Pete Davidson Sing ‘I Got Fired by NBC’

Adam Sandler returned to “Saturday Night Live” for the first time since 1995 to sing a chorus of “I got fired by NBC” in his opening monologue, with help from Chris Rock and Pete Davidson.

In his first turn as “SNL” host, Sandler noted the length of time that had passed since he was a young twenty-something working as a writer and performer on the show from 1990 to 1995. He eventually broke into song with the ballad “I Got Fired by NBC.”

Sample lyrics:

“Maybe they were sick of Canteen Boy/But I think they just hate Jews.”

🎶 I WAS FIRED 🎶

🎶 I WAS FIRED 🎶 – @AdamSandler pic.twitter.com/JcwOfdYhhq — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 5, 2019

Rock, the superstar comedian who also worked at “SNL” during Sandler’s tenure, joined him on stage for a chorus of “I got fired.” Current “SNL” trouper Pete Davidson came out for a heartfelt chorus until Sandler reminded Davidson that he hadn’t, technically, been fired by NBC yet.

“Be patient because it’s coming soon,” Sandler quipped.

The tune ended on a power-chord note with Sandler belting: “NBC said I was done/Then I made over $4 billion at the box office/so I guess you could say I won.”

“Saturday Night Live’s” cold open featured a spoof of “Game of Thrones” and “Avengers: Endgame,” with characters from both franchises competing against each other on “Family Feud.” Kenan Thompson limned “Feud” host Steve Harvey.

“You know it’s dark when you can’t even see the white people,” Thompson as Harvey quipped, referring to the debate this week about lighting standards in the most recent episode of “Game of Thrones.”

Kate McKinnon played “Thrones” warrior Brienne. Leslie Jones played “Avengers’ ” Groot. “Bitch, I’m Groot,” Jones told Thompson, repeatedly.

In a later sketch, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon and Kristen Wiig made surprise appearances as partygoers at the “Sandler Family Reunion.”