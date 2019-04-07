You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘SNL’ Parodies ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoffs (Watch)

By
Danielle Turchiano

Senior Features Editor, TV

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All

With “Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington hosting the April 6 episode of “Saturday Night Live,” it was inevitable the late-night NBC series would parody his HBO epic. But rather than take on the final season of the series, “SNL” instead looked ahead at the “prequels, sequels and spinoffs” still to come.

First up was Harington starring in a clip from the fictional “Castle Black,” a “sexy, moody drama about forbidden love.” In it, his “Game of Thrones” character Jon Snow was in a relationship with a White Walked (played by Heidi Gardner), who lamented that after winter came, he was supposed to finally tell everyone about them but had failed to.

“It’s not that simple,” he said. “You’re dead.

When she retorted that he was dead, too, he said, “That was different, and you know it.” In an attempt to earn his affection back, she began disrobing.

Another notable one was “Game of Thrones: Special Victims Unit,” in which real-life “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” stars Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T appeared to take on a case at Rhaenys’ Hill, during which “some sick son of a b—- cut his thing off, then fed it to his dog, then gouged the man’s eyes out, then fed him his own eyes, then wore his skin to an orgy, then got busy in the holes where his eyes used to be.”

Related

Additionally, there was “Arya,” animated like the late-1990s MTV animated comedy “Daria.” Set in high school just like that Viacom series, when Arya was asked if she was going to the dance with “that faceless man,” she shoved a sword through the asker’s throat. And “The King of Queens Landing,” a take on relationship sitcoms like “The King of Queens,” featured Sam and Gilly, portrayed here by Kyle Mooney and Cecily Strong, respectively. She walked into their mess of a kitchen and asked if they had been attacked, to which he replied, “Even worse, I tried to make dinner.”

Crossovers were promised, including “Cersei and the City,” “No Ballers” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Melisandre,” and kids programming such as “Dire Guys,” an animated series about the baby wolves, and “Hodor’s House.” Basically, they were “going full ‘Star Wars’ on this.”

Watch “SNL’s” take on the “Game of Thrones” franchise below:

Saturday Night Live” airs live coast-to-coast Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 pm PT on NBC.

Power of Women

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Taraji P. Henson attends Variety's Power

    Taraji P. Henson Gets Emotional Talking About Her Dad and Mental Illness

  • Kacey Musgraves attend Variety's Power of

    Kacey Musgraves Recalls First Song She Ever Wrote

  • Gigi Hadid Power of Women

    Gigi Hadid on How She Used Her Massive Social Media Following for Good

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

More TV

  • Triple Intl. Emmy Winner Tim Van

    Canneseries: Triple Intl. Emmy Winner Tim Van Aelst on ‘Studio Tarara’

    CANNES — Playing Official Competition at Canneseries, “Studio Tarara’ protagonist Ricki Boelsens, late 40s but with a hugely lived-in face, looks at himself in the mirror. There’s a poster of him as a young man starring in King Lear. Now he’s just checked out of hospital after a drink and cocaine bender at a party [...]

  • European Deals for ‘Hudson & Rex’

    European Deals for ‘Hudson & Rex’ Ahead of MipTV Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

    The first European deals for cop and canine drama “Hudson & Rex” are rolling in ahead of the show getting its official international premiere at MipTV in Cannes. The show is the English-language remake of a Europe-originated procedural about a detective and his German Shepherd sidekick, Rex. Italian pubcaster Rai has bought the Canada-produced version, [...]

  • Entertainment One Boards CNN’s ‘Tricky Dick’

    Entertainment One Boards CNN’s ‘Tricky Dick’ Richard Nixon Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    Entertainment One has landed in Cannes with “Tricky Dick” after securing the international rights to CNN’s Richard Nixon documentary series. The deal comes as producer-distributor eOne moves more heavily into factual sales and sets out to acquire standout shows that can sit alongside its drama offerings. Four-part documentary “Tricky Dick”  is an original from news [...]

  • U.K. and U.S. Deals for Shipwreck

    U.K. and U.S. Deals for Shipwreck Graveyard Documentary (EXCLUSIVE)

    Channel 4 has snagged the U.K. rights to a documentary series about an expedition to the depths of the Black Sea and a shipwreck graveyard containing what is thought to be the oldest intact wreck ever found. “Lost Worlds: Deeper into the Black Sea” has also already been picked up by Discovery in the U.S. [...]

  • 08 de Abril de 2016/SANTIAGOFotografÌas a

    Telefonica Initiates Latin America Original Series Production (EXCLUSIVE)

    CANNES — Next stop Latin America. Having powered up high-end drama series production in Spain to 14-15 series this year via pay TV unit Movistar +, Telefonica has unveiled its first premium original series projects in Latin America. Both set to shoot in a couple of months, they open up a further theater of production [...]

  • Banijay Brings Scandi-Noir Thriller ‘Wisting’ To

    Banijay Brings Scandi-Noir Thriller ‘Wisting’ to MipTV Market

    Banijay Rights will bring soon-to-launch Scandi-Noir crime thriller “Wisting,” based on the best-selling novels of Jørn Lier Horst, to the market at this year’s MipTV. “Wisting” was co-created by Kathrine Valen Zeiner and director Trygve Allister Diesen, and follows homicide detective William Wisting on the most difficult case of his career, hunting down a dangerous [...]

  • WGA Agents Contract Tug of War

    Writers Agree to Six-Day Delay for Tightened Agency Rules

    The Writers Guild of America has announced a six-day delay on tightened rules on Hollywood agents, temporarily averting a potentially chaotic scenario that has unnerved the industry in recent days. The WGA announced in a message to members at 9:26 p.m. Pacific Time on Saturday that it would wait until 12:01 am on April 13 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad