‘Saturday Night Live’ Takes on the State of Journalism, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos Selfie Scandal (Watch)

Saturday Night Live” took a step back from politics with its Feb. 9 return, instead featuring a cold open that dove into the state of journalism today.

On the set of “Meet the Press,” Kyle Mooney’s Chuck Todd interviewed Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson (played by Kenan Thompson), Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan (Cecily Strong) and former Democratic National Convention chair Donna Brazile (Leslie Jones).

“In a new low for journalism, the National Enquirer this week was accused of blackmailing Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. You’re all highly respected journalists, so when all is said and done, what do you think Jeff Bezos’ penis is going to look like?” he asked.

While Jones’ Brazile was clearly confused, Strong’s Noonan jumped right in with an opinion: “When I hear ‘billionaire’s penis,’ I immediately think ‘small potatoes,’ you know? Like they say, if it’s small and looks funny, you better have the money, honey.”

Thompson’s Robinson admitted that he was “naturally curious” about whether he was “working with something the size of an Amazon Echo or the Dot.”

When asked what he thought this National Enquirer story says about the country in general, Thompson’s Robinson said it was disgraceful. “This is a clear violation of someone’s privacy,” he noted. But when the pictures do come out? “I will look at them. I’ll make them into hilarious memes and I’ll send them to all my friends,” he said.

The sketch also had some fun with the real-life New York newspaper headlines about this story, pointing out the missed opportunity in not saying “Your Amazon package is on its way,” for example, instead.

Intending to pivot to a discussion about Donald Trump’s State of the Union, the conversation continued when Kate McKinnon came on as the secretary of commerce, Wilbur Ross, who had opinions about Bezos, too.

Aidy Bryant also appeared as Attorney General Matt Whitaker, but before Mooney’s Todd could get the scoop on what Whitaker left out of his testimony about Donald Trump during the Robert Mueller investigation, Bezos’ pictures came out, stealing focus and

Watch a clip of “SNL’s” Feb. 9 cold open below:

“Saturday Night Live” airs live coast-to-coast Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

