Sarah Wayne Callies Among Four Cast in NBC Drama Pilot ‘Council of Dads’

Sarah Wayne Callies has been cast in a lead role of the NBC drama pilot “Council of Dads,” Variety has learned.

In addition, Michele Weaver, Blue Chapman, and J. August Richards have been cast in the pilot in series regular roles.

Based on Bruce Feiler’s memoir of the same name, the show follows Scott Perry and his family, whose lives are thrown into upheaval when he gets a potentially terminal diagnosis. Facing his mortality, he and his wife, Robin, assemble a unique group of carefully chosen friends to support his family and guide them through the ups and downs of life’s many challenges.

Callies will play Robin Perry, an OB/GYN and the mother/stepmother to four children ranging in age from 7 to 21 who is also pregnant.

Callies is known for her roles on “The Walking Dead” and “Prison Break.” She also previously starred in the USA Network series “Colony” and had a leading role in the CBC miniseries “Unspeakable.” She is repped by ICM, More/Medavoy Management, and Sloane Offer.

Weaver will play Luly, described as a talented writer who is focused on her future and waiting to hear if she’ll get an important internship at a prominent publication in New York City.

Weaver starred in the OWN drama “Love Is_.” She recently shot the film “Nighthawks” with Chace Crawford and starred in the films “Illicit” and “Sistercode.” She is repped by Gersh and Luber Roklin Entertainment.

Chapman will play JJ Perry, a sweet child who is adored by his family and has a wonderful relationship with his parents.

Richards has been cast as Dr. Oliver Post, an esteemed oncologist and surgeon. Weaver is known for past roles on the shows “Angel” and “Agents of SHIELD.” He also appeared in ABC’s “Kevin (Probably) Saves the World” and “Notorious.” He is repped by APA.

Tony Phelan and Joan Rater will serve as writers and will executive produce “Council of Dads” under their Midwest Livestock Productions banner. Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, and KristieAnne Reed will also executive produce for Jerry Bruckheimer Television. Feiler will serve as executive producer with Bruckheimer TV’s James Oh producing. Universal Television is the studio, where Phelan and Rater are under an overall deal.