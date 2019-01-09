×

Sarah Silverman’s ‘I Love You, America’ Canceled After Two Seasons at Hulu

“I Love You, America,” Sarah Silverman’s Hulu late-night talk show, has been canceled after two seasons.

Silverman made the announcement Wednesday morning on Twitter, saying, “Well, Hulu cancelled ‘I Love You, America’ and we’re all pretty damn heartbroken. … So in traditional twitter funeral style, I’ll be RTing the love.”

According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, Silverman and Funny or Die, who own the show, plan to shop the series to other networks and streaming platforms.

In the series, Silverman comedically dissected current events as a way to cut through the polarization that currently exists in America. Episodes featured a monologue by Silverman in addition to guest interviews and pre-taped segments. It aired 10 hour-long episodes in its first season and 11 in its second. “I Love You, America” was only Hulu’s second attempt at a talk show, with the first being “Spoilers with Kevin Smith” from 2012.

The show was nominated for an Emmy in the outstanding variety sketch series category in 2018 and was recently nominated for a WGA Award for best comedy/variety sketch series. The series has also received strong critical acclaim, holding a 93% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Silverman executive produced in addition to hosting, with Adam McKay, Will Ferrell, Amy Zvi, Gavin Purcell and Funny Or Die’s Joe Farrell also executive producing.

