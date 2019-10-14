Sarah Silverman Sets New HBO Comedy Special, Late-Night Series Pilot

Sarah Silverman is headed to HBO.

The comedian has signed a deal for a new comedy special with the premium cabler, with HBO also giving Silverman a pilot order for a late-night series. The news comes less than a year after Hulu canceled Silverman’s Emmy-nominated talk show “I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman” after two seasons. Silverman served as host and executive producer.

Silverman, Judd Apatow and Amy Zvi serve as executive producers on the pilot for the series. Additional credits for the pilot and the stand-up special will be announced at a later date. Silverman described the late-night series as “weighing in on the mishigas of the week and taking live video calls.”

“I’m as passionate talking about my face-washing routine as I am talking about why billionaires cost us money,” she added. “Nothing’s off the table and nothing’s too high or low brow for me. I mean – look at my face – I’m literally all brow.”

Silverman is currently in production on the Universal comedy “Marry Me.” She is also adapting her best-selling memoir, “The Bedwetter: Stories of Courage, Redemption, and Pee,” into a musical that will debut in 2020. Her 2017 Netflix standup-comedy special, “A Speck of Dust,” garnered two Emmy nominations and a Grammy nomination. Her other television and film work includes “Masters of Sex,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “Battle of the Sexes,” “I Smile Back,” and the “Wreck It Ralph” movies. She had also appeared on past HBO shows “Mr. Show with Bob and David” and “The Larry Sanders Show.”

She won a writing Emmy in 2014 for her HBO comedy special “Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles,” which was also nominated for outstanding variety special that year. The special also earned a Grammy nomination for best comedy album.

“Sarah is truly a comedic force of nature and we’re so happy to have her back on HBO,” said Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president of HBO Programming.

Should Silverman’s late-night show go forward, it would join HBO’s current late-night lineup that consists of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” and “Real Time with Bill Maher.”