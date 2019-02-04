×
Rosanna Arquette Joins Ryan Murphy’s ‘Ratched’ Series at Netflix

Rosanna Arquette
CREDIT: Gilbert Flores/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

In a personal Instagram post, Sarah Paulson announced that Rosanna Arquette is joining the cast for Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series, “Ratched.”

Paulson wrote that there will be a “multi-episode arc for” Arquette, whom she called an “extraordinary actress.” Paulson also said she was affected by Arquette’s statement that she struggled to get jobs after she publicly spoke out against Harvey Weinstein.

“The story of Rosanna Arquette is a triumphant one- but it’s also disturbing. She was one of the first women to publicly speak out about Harvey Weinstein,” Paulson said. “I was stirred by several of her recent interviews where she was quoted as saying she couldn’t find work -or representation -this seems a direct consequence of her bravery.”

Paulson, who is starring in and producing the series about Nurse Ratched, the infamous nurse from “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” wrote that she and Murphy felt they need to correct the injustice done to Arquette.

“We decided this could not stand. Her body of work – from Desperately Seeking Susan to Pulp Fiction and beyond, has always been deeply inspiring to both of us,” Paulson continued. “Ratched starts shooting Wednesday and I say with great pride- welcome to our family, Rosanna. I am thrilled to be in a position, due to the empowerment of my friend and collaborator, Ryan Murphy, not to just act in a piece, but hire the talent showcased in it, as well.”

In late January, Arquette told Variety that things have not gotten better for her since she spoke up and that “there’s a boys club” of those who are protecting Weinstein and men like him. She also believes that she and other women “have been spied on” by Weinstein.

It was previously announced that other actors on the “Ratched” ensemble include Sharon Stone, Finn Wittrock, Jon Jon Briones, Charlie Carver, Judy Davis, Harriet Harris, Cynthia Nixon, Hunter Parrish, Amanda Plummer, and Corey Stoll.

Netflix has given the series a two-season, 18 episode commitment to “Ratched.” It begins in 1947 and will track Ratched as she morphs from an average nurse into the monstrous authority figure she became in the Ken Kesey novel and subsequent film. Paulson will star as the nurse and produce along with Paul Zaentz from the Saul Zaentz Company, with Murphy serving as executive producer.

“Ratched” will be Murphy’s first Netflix series. The creator of shows like “Glee,” “American Horror Story,” and “Pose” signed a massive overall deal with the streaming titan last year. He is also working on “The Politician” for Netflix, a political satire starring Ben Platt.

