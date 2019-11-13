Sarah Michelle Gellar to Star in Drama ‘Sometimes I Lie’ in Development at Fox

Sarah Michelle Gellar has set up her second starring vehicle at Fox this development season.

Variety has confirmed that Gellar is attached to star in the limited drama series “Sometimes I Lie,” based on Alice Feeney’s novel of the same name and which has received a script commitment with a penalty attached at the broadcaster.

In the series, Amber Reynolds (Gellar) is in a coma. She can’t remember how she got there, but she knows it wasn’t an accident. Terrified and trapped in her own body, she tries to piece together her memories of the last week. With a husband who no longer loves her, a sister hiding a dangerous secret, and an ex-boyfriend who can’t let go of her, Amber knows someone is lying – and that her life is still very much in danger. The show will alternate between the present, a week before her accident, and a series of childhood diaries from 20 years ago.

Gellar will executive produce in addition to starring. Robin Swicord will adapt the book for the screen in addition to executive producing. Ellen DeGeneres and Jeff Kleeman of A Very Good Production will also executive produce. Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment will produce. DeGeneres is currently under an overall deal at WBTV.

It was announced in August that Gellar was attached to star in and executive produce the drama “Other People’s Houses” at Fox, which is based on the book of the same name by Abbi Waxman. She is best known for her starring role in the cult classic series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” Her recent TV starring roles include shows such as “The Crazy Ones” and “Ringer.”

She is repped by ICM Partners and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.