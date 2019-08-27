Untitled Sarah Hyland-Emily Gordon Project in the Works at ABC

ABC has given a put-pilot commitment to an untitled project from Sarah Hyland and Emily Gordon, a multi-camera comedy produced by 20th Century Fox Television and inspired by the real-life experiences of the “Modern Family” actress and “The Big Sick” writer.

Hyland, who will serve as executive producer, will star in the series after the final season of “Modern Family” wraps in early 2020, while Gordon will write and executive produce.

Alongside them are Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger and Adam Londy, who will executive produce through their 20th Century Fox Television-based production company, The Walk-Up Company.

Gordon, who co-wrote “The Big Sick” with husband Kumail Nanjiani, has a number of projects in development at the moment, and is co-creator, executive producer and writer on Apple’s upcoming anthology series “Little America.” Meanwhile, Hyland has a romantic comedy on tap — “The Wedding Year,” helmed by “Legally Blonde” director Robert Luketic.

Hyland is represented by WME, Richard Konigsberg Management and the attorneys at Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown. Gordon is repped by Mosaic, ID and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin and Dunham. Aptaker and Berger are both repped by CAA.

For the upcoming 2019-2020 season, ABC has two new comedy series coming to the network: “Black-ish” prequel “Mixed-ish” in the fall, and midseason multi-camera “United We Fall.”