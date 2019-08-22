Sarah Huckabee Sanders Will Join Fox News as Contributor

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, one of the more controversial holders of the office of White House Press Secretary in recent memory, will join Fox News Channel as a contributor.

The former Trump administration advisor is expected to contribute commentary to Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, Fox News Digital and the Fox Nation streaming service, the Fox Corporation unit announced Thursday.

She is expected to make her debut on “Fox & Friends” during one its next show with a live audience, on September 6.

She is the latest White House spokesperson to make their way to the TV-news circuit. Jay Carney and Robert Gibbs, two press secretaries under President Obama, became contributors for CNN and NBC News, respectively.

And yet, Sanders, daughter of former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, left the office with a more mixed track record than her predecessors. She held fewer and fewer briefings for White House press as President Trump’s tenure extended and often deferred questions to the President rather than providing facts that might contradict his statements.

More to come…