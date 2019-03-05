×
Sara Rue Cast in NBC Pilot 'Prism'

Sara Rue
CREDIT: MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Sara Rue has been cast in a series regular role in the NBC drama pilot “Prism,” Variety has learned.

“Prism” is an exploration of a murder trial in which every episode is told through the perspective of a different key person involved. Each new version of the facts ratchets up the mystery and the suspense, calling into question everything we have seen so far and asking if the right person is on trial. Driven by an ensemble of complicated characters, the show lets the audience ask if truth matters less than who can tell the most compelling story.

Rue will play Alexis Boden, who is described as ambitious and views the trial as her “Serial” opportunity. Rue joins previously announced cast members Malin Akerman, Mykelti Williamson, Ramon Rodriguez, Chloe Wepper, David Alpay, and Brooke Smith.

Rue currently recurs on the ABC shows “The Rookie” and “American Housewife.” She also previously starred in the ABC multi-cam “Less Than Perfect.” Her recent TV credits include “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” “Bones,” “Impastor,” and “Mom.”

She is repped by APA, Artists First, and Sloane Offer.

Daniel Barnz will write, executive produce, and direct the “Prism” pilot. Ben Barnz, Julie Weitz, and Carol Mendelsohn will executive produce. Universal Television will also produce this pilot, along with Carol Mendelsohn Productions and the Barnz’s We’re Not Brothers banner.

