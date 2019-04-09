×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sara Gilbert to Leave ‘The Talk’ After Nine Seasons

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
WCBS-TV New York news anchor Kristine Johnson co-hosts onÃÂ "The Talk," Monday, April 8, 2019ÃÂ on the CBS Television Network. From left, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Kristine Johnson, Sara Gilbert, and Eve, shown. Photo: Bonnie Osborne/CBS ÃÂ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
CREDIT: Bonnie Osborne

On the Tuesday episode of CBS’ “The Talk,” co-host Sara Gilbert announced she is leaving the show after nine seasons.

“This is something I have been struggling with for a while, and going back and forth. But I’ve decided it’s time for me to leave the show,” Gilbert said at the beginning of the show.

“I obviously love it here and this was extremely difficult,” she continued. “Last season I did ‘The Conners’ and, as you know, also producing … and I loved it and felt totally empowered. But my life was slightly out of balance, and I was not spending as much time with my three kids as I would like.”

Gilbert said she decided to leave as she couldn’t “do it all,” on top of her producing and acting slate. She has been with the show since its debut in 2010, and along with Sharon Osbourne, has served the longest tenure of any co-host. She also created and executive produces the show.

“Sara’s passionate vision for a forum in which women on camera and off could celebrate mutual support, emotional growth, and everyday achievements was a driving force behind bringing THE TALK to air in 2010 as CBS’ first daytime talk show. Her authenticity, compassion, quick wit and drive to succeed led to 9 successful seasons of THE TALK, garnering numerous daytime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Show and Outstanding Host,” said Angelica McDaniel, Executive Vice President, Daytime Programs, in a statement. “We are thankful that Sara inspired us from the beginning and wish her all the happiness and success on her new journey. She will always be family and, as you know, family can always come by for a TALK.”

Related

Gilbert’s departure is the second shakeup in the show’s lineup, with “Dancing with the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba joining this January. Inaba replaced co-host Julie Chen, who departed after last season following sexual misconduct allegations against her husband, former CBS Chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves.

The current ninth season premiered Sept. 10, 2018. Eve and Sheryl Underwood also serve as co-hosts on the daily one-hour series, where the panel discusses current events, pop culture, and the trending topics of the day. John Redmann serves as executive producer. Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews are co-executive producers.

Popular on Variety

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘View’ After Barbara

    Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘The View’ After Barbara Walters Fight About Morning-After Pill

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

More TV

  • WCBS-TV New York news anchor Kristine

    Sara Gilbert to Leave 'The Talk' After Nine Seasons

    On the Tuesday episode of CBS’ “The Talk,” co-host Sara Gilbert announced she is leaving the show after nine seasons. “This is something I have been struggling with for a while, and going back and forth. But I’ve decided it’s time for me to leave the show,” Gilbert said at the beginning of the show. [...]

  • TF1 Studio Signs Pact With Universal

    TF1 Studio Signs Pact With Universal Pictures Video

    TF1 Studio, the film and TV co-production and distribution arm of France’s leading commercial network, has signed a deal with Universal Pictures Video to distribute its content. Starting this month, Universal Pictures Video will be handling all the distribution of TF1 Studio’s films and series on its home entertainment platforms. TF1 Studio’s 2019 slate includes [...]

  • Ronan Farrow book Catch and Kill

    Peabody Awards Tap Ronan Farrow to Host, Announce 2019 Nominees

    Ronan Farrow is set to host the 78th Annual Peabody Awards, Variety has learned. Additionally, the Peabody Awards Board of Jurors have announced this year’s 60 nominees across entertainment, news, podcasts, web and documentary categories. “It is our great honor to recognize the most powerful and compelling, but also most brilliant and creative programming of [...]

  • Gabrielle Carteris

    SAG-AFTRA Offers Residual Payments via Direct Deposit

    SAG-AFTRA is launching an automated residual payment process that will be available to its 160,000 members as of May 1, replacing paper residual checks. The union currently mails more than 10,000 paper checks a day. The performers union first announced in 2017 that it had entered into a multiyear agreement with Exactuals, a Los Angeles-based [...]

  • Brian de Palma to Develop a

    Brian de Palma to Develop a U.S. Adaptation of 'Un Village Francais'

    Brian de Palma is developing an English-language remake of the long-running French period drama hit “Un Village Francais.” The “Scarface” director is currently collaborating with Frédéric Krivine, the co-creator of “Un Village Francais,” on the U.S. remake which will unfold during the Civil War, according to the French magazine Telerama which broke the news. The [...]

  • 483133 TCM 25 Guest Programmers Unit

    TCM at 25: Ben Mankiewicz on How to Make the Perfect Introduction

    Two minutes. Two minutes is the magic number for Ben Mankiewicz. The primetime host of TCM has recorded hundreds of introduction segments for movies that air on the film lover’s cable haven. After much experimentation and market research, the TCM team has concluded that two minutes is the ideal length for the amuse bouche delivered [...]

  • JIM BERGER Dana Kopper High Noon

    Jim Berger Signs New Deal to Stay With High Noon Entertainment, ITV America

    Jim Berger has struck a new deal with ITV America that calls for him to become chairman of High Noon Entertainment, the Denver-based production company that is home to TLC’s “Cake Boss,” HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” and other cable hits. Berger will also serve as a strategic advisor to ITV America, which acquired High Noon in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad