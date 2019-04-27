×
‘Santa Clarita Diet’ Canceled by Netflix

Daniel Holloway

Netflix has canceled dark-comedy series “Santa Clarita Diet” after three seasons.

“The world had never known a ‘zom-com’ until Santa Clarita Diet, and we’re indebted to creator Victor Fresco for bringing this idea to Netflix,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement. “To their endless credit, the incredible Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant were totally game, with an uncanny knack for comedy that brought Sheila and Joel Hammond to vibrant life, even though one of them was undead. We’re grateful to Victor, Drew, and Timothy, along with fellow executive producers Tracy Katsky, Aaron Kaplan, Chris Miller and Ember Truesdell and the terrific cast, including Liv Hewson and Skyler Gisondo, and crew for three hilarious seasons for Netflix members to discover for years to come.”

“Santa Clarita Diet” starred Drew Barrymore as a real estate broker transformed into a zombie and Timothy Olyphant as her husband. Victor Fresco, Tracy Katsky, Aaron Kaplan, Barrymore, Chris Miller, Ember Truesdell, Olyphant, Clay Graham, Michael A. Ross, Andy Weil, Jane Wiseman, Brittany Segal, and Ruben Fleischer served as exec producers.

Fresco, who created the series, and Katsky said in a statement: “Like our audience, we were all-in on Sheila and Joel. Their relationship, in the face of incredible adversity, was inspiring to write and to watch. Mostly, they were funny, which in a comedy is important. Working with Drew and Tim, along with the immensely talented Liv and Skyler, was a joy and a once in a lifetime experience. Netflix took at chance on this odd show and for that we will always be grateful. They were supportive, ever positive, and appreciative of our work. Until about noon today. Still, they were just one phone call away from being a perfect studio. Not bad. Everything ends. This was a thing. And so it ended. We’ll miss it but are proud of the work we did and will always appreciate the love and enthusiasm we felt from our audience. It if was up to them, Sheila and Joel would continue for another 10,000 years.”

