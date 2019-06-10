×
Sandra Bullock’s College Years to Be Developed as Amazon Series With John Legend, Akiva Goldsman

Amazon is developing a series loosely inspired by Sandra Bullock’s college years, Variety has learned.

Bullock will executive produce the series along with Akiva Goldsman and John Legend. K.C. Perry will write and executive produce. The series is described as a dramedy set in the world of music and dance. It will take place in the American deep south in the 1980s, where one darkly off-beat young woman defies expectations and sets out in search of love, community, and an identity of her own.

The idea for the series is said to have come from conversations between Bullock and Goldsman. Goldsman then brought in Marja Lewis-Ryan and Legend’s Get Lifted Film Co. to further develop the idea as a series. Lewis-Ryan is now focused on the “L Word” revival at Showtime and will therefore serve as consulting producer on the Amazon project. Goldsman and Legend previously collaborated on the WGN America series “Underground.”

Get Lifted’s Mike Jackson, Greg Lessans of Goldsman’s Weed Road, and Bullock’s Fortis Films will also executive produce.

Perry most recently wrote the pilot “Constance” for TNT starring Elisabeth Shue. Her previous credits include “Damien” and “The Originals.” Perry was represented in the deal by attorney Eric Feig.

Bullock, Legend, and Goldsman have all won Academy Awards in different categories: Bullock for best actress for “The Blind Side;” Goldsman for best adapted screenplay for “A Beautiful Mind;” and Legend for best original song for the film “Selma.”

Should the project move forward, it would not be the first television series that Bullock has produced. She was previously an executive producer on George Lopez’s self-titled ABC comedy series, which ran for six seasons. Goldsman’s TV producing credits include “Star Trek: Discovery” and the upcoming “Star Trek: Discovery” at CBS All Access, “Titans” at DC Universe, Fox’s “Fringe,” and the miniseries adaptation of “Childhood’s End.” In addition to producing “Underground,” Legend has executive produced the show “Sing It On” and films like “La La Land” and “Southside with You.”

