‘Sandman’ TV Series Set at Netflix From Neil Gaiman, Allan Heinberg, David S. Goyer

A TV series based on the “The Sandman” comic books created by Neil Gaiman has officially been ordered to series at Netflix.

Allan Heinberg will write and serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series, with Gaiman and David S. Goyer also writing and executive producing. Gaiman, Heinberg and Goyer will co-write the first episode. Warner Bros. Television will produce, with the series receiving a 10-episode commitment.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the brilliant team that is Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg to finally bring Neil’s iconic comic book series, ‘The Sandman,’ to life onscreen,” said Channing Dungey, vice president of original series at Netflix. “From its rich characters and storylines to its intricately built-out worlds, we’re excited to create an epic original series that dives deep into this multi-layered universe beloved by fans around the world.”

“The Sandman” follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic–and human–mistakes he’s made during his vast existence.

This marks the latest in a growing number of Gaiman’s works to be adapted for television. Starz recently ordered a third season of “American Gods,” while Amazon debuted the series adaptation of “Good Omens” last month. Meanwhile, “Lucifer” was revived by Netflix for a fourth season after Fox canceled it, though it was announced that the show’s upcoming fifth season will be its last.

Goyer repped by WME and Bloom Hergott. Gaiman is repped by CAA. Heinberg is repped by Hansen Jacobson.

There have been many attempts to adapt “Sandman” as a film, with Gaiman and Goyer having penned the most recent attempt. Joseph Gordon-Levitt was also attached to the film at one point, but he left the project due to creative differences.

