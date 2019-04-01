×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Veep’s’ Sam Richardson Has Theory on How Political TV Shows Are Inspired by the Sitting President

By
Elizabeth Wagmeister

Senior Correspondent

Elizabeth's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sam Richardson
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Variety

Ripping from the headlines is nothing new. For years, film and television have looked to real-world scenarios for inspiration.

While HBO’s “Veep” does not have direct parallels to the real-life happenings of President Donald Trump’s White House, actor Sam Richardson, who plays Richard Splett on the Emmy-winning comedy, has a theory about how the political genre of TV reacts to what’s occurring off screen, in Washington D.C.

“In times of political harmony or when you have a good president in office,” Richardson begins to say, before choosing a different way to explain his theory. He continues, “When you have an idiot in office, shows about competent presidents are popular. When you have a competent president, idiots in office are popular.”

Before jabbing directly at Trump, the actor brings up President George W. Bush as an example.

“During the Bush administration,” he said, “You had ‘The West Wing,’ which was about this economic professor, historian, philosopher president who had the right answer for everything and was very thoughtful and had a whole staff that was thinking.”

“In the Obama era, it was like, what if this was all garbage in the background — like ‘House of Cards’ — what if this guy was actually a killer?” Richardson continues.

“So, I think, had [‘Veep’] been during the Trump administration, this would have been about Wonder Woman,” he says with a laugh.

Popular on Variety

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

More TV

  • Susan Orlean's The Library Book

    Paramount TV, Anonymous to Adapt Susan Orlean's 'The Library Book' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paramount Television and Anonymous Content, in association with Brillstein Entertainment, have acquired the TV rights to Susan Orlean’s best-seller “The Library Book,” Variety has learned exclusively. Published in October by Simon & Schuster, “The Library Book” tells the true story of the fire that nearly destroyed the Los Angeles Public Library on April 28, 1986. [...]

  • Osmosis

    Netflix Lays Out French Originals Strategy, Including Hookups With Local Industry

    As it prepares to launch a fully staffed Paris office and beefs up its roster of French series and movies originals, Netflix commissioners Sara May, Damien Couvreur, Dominique Bazay and Diego Buñuel discussed the particularities of their development process and deal-making with the French industry, as well as their diversity-friendly approach, at Series Mania. Although [...]

  • CBS Studios Exterior

    CBS Sports Extends Pact With Professional Bull Riders Through 2028

    CBS has the drama “Bull” in primetime and now more of a sport for bulls at other times of the day. CBS Sports has extended its rights pact with Professional Bull Riders through 2028, ensuring CBS has exclusive access to the sport through 2028. The new agreement will increase the number of hours of bull-riding [...]

  • 'Rick and Morty's' Justin Roiland Discusses

    'Rick and Morty's' Justin Roiland Discusses Making Games, Loving VR, Being Weird

    Since 2013, Justin Roiland has been busy serving as co-creator, executive producer, writer, and director of absurdist animated comedy “Rick and Morty,” as well as voicing the show’s two main characters. In 2016, he added another title to his resume: game developer. Teaming up with industry vet Tanya Watson, whose previous credits include “Fortnite” and [...]

  • Maury Laws, Rankin-Bass Composer-Arranger, Dies at

    Maury Laws, Rankin-Bass Composer-Arranger, Dies at 95

    Maury Laws, who as musical director for Rankin-Bass productions supervised the scoring of such animated TV classics as “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Frosty the Snowman” and “The Hobbit,” died March 28 in Appleton, Wisc. He was 95. Laws’ greatest achievement in TV was arranging and conducting all of the music for the 1964 stop-motion animation [...]

  • Discovery to Launch Global Factual Streamer

    Discovery to Launch Global Factual Streamer by 2020 With BBC Content

    UPDATED: Discovery and BBC Studios have inked a nearly $400 million programming deal that will see high-end natural history programming from the latter play on a new Discovery global streaming service set for launch by 2020. Under a decade-long deal, Discovery has acquired a raft of BBC content for its new SVOD service and will [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad