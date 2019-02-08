×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sam Esmail Renews Overall Deal at Universal Content Productions

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sam Esmail Writers Nominee Reception
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Sam Esmail is staying put at Universal Content Productions (UCP), with the “Mr. Robot” creator inking a rich new overall deal with the studio.

Under the new multi-year deal, Esmail will produce content for linear and streaming platforms, including NBCUniversal’s recently announced streaming service.

“As a creator, nothing is more important to me than the integrity of a story and staying true to the vision I’ve created,” Esmail said. “Working with UCP has always given me the opportunity to do so, while pushing the boundaries of traditional storytelling. The studio has been my home for the past four years, and I’m thrilled to continue this supportive and trusted partnership, while having the unique opportunity to create for every possible platform across the industry.”

Esmail signed his first deal with UCP in 2015 after launching the critically-acclaimed drama “Mr. Robot” starring Rami Malek and Christian Slater. The series is set to end after its upcoming fourth season. Esmail also executive produced and directed Amazon’s “Homecoming” starring Julia Roberts and Stephan James for UCP. Esmail and his production banner, Esmail Corp, are also producing the upcoming USA Network anthology “Briarpatch” from Andy Greenwald and starring Rosario Dawson, and developing projects such as “Angelyne,” a limited series starring Emmy Rossum, and “Metropolis,” based on Fritz Lang’s 1927 science fiction film.

More to come…

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More TV

  • Sam Esmail Writers Nominee Reception

    Sam Esmail Renews Overall Deal at Universal Content Productions

    Sam Esmail is staying put at Universal Content Productions (UCP), with the “Mr. Robot” creator inking a new overall deal with the studio. Under the new multi-year deal, Esmail will produce content for linear and streaming platforms, including NBCUniversal’s recently announced streaming service. “As a creator, nothing is more important to me than the integrity of [...]

  • Malin Akerman

    Malin Akerman Joins NBC Drama Pilot 'Prism'

    Malin Akerman has been cast in a lead role of the NBC drama pilot “Prism,” Variety has learned. “Prism” is an exploration of a murder trial in which every episode is told through the perspective of a different key person involved. Each new version of the facts ratchets up the mystery and the suspense, calling into [...]

  • Nat Geo Unveils Three Natural History

    Nat Geo Orders Three New Natural History Shows, Renews 'Yellowstone Live' (EXCLUSIVE)

    National Geographic is launching a slate of new series that will showcase the natural world, exotic wildlife, and a veteran Nat Geo photographer in action in the field. The channel will launch “America,” a new series using high-end camera tech to offer a new portrait of the U.S.; “Planet of the Whales,” a landmark series [...]

  • helen mirren power of women

    Helen Mirren Talks Taking 'Documentary Now' 'Frightfully' Seriously

    Few people could introduce a fake documentary called “Bats— Valley” with a straight face. But if there’s anyone for the job, it’s Dame Helen Mirren. Clad in a shin-length orange dress, Mirren, studio host of the parody series “Documentary Now!,” stood resolute at her mark and took a lengthy pause before delivering the introductory line, [...]

  • Talpa Media Promotes Kim Dingler to

    Talpa Media Promotes Kim Dingler to Head Talpa Global

    Talpa Media had appointed Kim Dingler as the new managing director of its worldwide licensing arm Talpa Global. Dingler takes over the role from Maarten Meijs, who was recently appointed COO of Talpa Media, which is owned by ITV. Dingler joined Talpa Global in 2014 as director of marketing and strategy. In the new role [...]

  • Bear Grylls on 'Rebooting' Wildlife TV

    Bear Grylls on 'Rebooting' Wildlife TV With Nat Geo's 'Hostile Planet' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Bear Grylls and the producers of “Hostile Planet” are promising viewers a new type of wildlife show when the series bows on National Geographic on April 1 in the U.S. and around the world in the spring. With the streamers getting into the natural history arena and existing big beasts such as the BBC, Discovery and [...]

  • Albert Finney dead

    Albert Finney, 'Tom Jones' Star Nominated for Five Oscars, Dies at 82

    Albert Finney, one of the leading actors of the postwar period, has died after a short illness. He was 82. The robust British performer began as a stage actor before transitioning to film. With his gravely voice and rumbling stare he brought an intense realism to his work, rising to fame in such 1960s classics [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad