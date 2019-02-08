Sam Esmail Renews Overall Deal at Universal Content Productions

Sam Esmail is staying put at Universal Content Productions (UCP), with the “Mr. Robot” creator inking a rich new overall deal with the studio.

Under the new multi-year deal, Esmail will produce content for linear and streaming platforms, including NBCUniversal’s recently announced streaming service.

“As a creator, nothing is more important to me than the integrity of a story and staying true to the vision I’ve created,” Esmail said. “Working with UCP has always given me the opportunity to do so, while pushing the boundaries of traditional storytelling. The studio has been my home for the past four years, and I’m thrilled to continue this supportive and trusted partnership, while having the unique opportunity to create for every possible platform across the industry.”

Esmail signed his first deal with UCP in 2015 after launching the critically-acclaimed drama “Mr. Robot” starring Rami Malek and Christian Slater. The series is set to end after its upcoming fourth season. Esmail also executive produced and directed Amazon’s “Homecoming” starring Julia Roberts and Stephan James for UCP. Esmail and his production banner, Esmail Corp, are also producing the upcoming USA Network anthology “Briarpatch” from Andy Greenwald and starring Rosario Dawson, and developing projects such as “Angelyne,” a limited series starring Emmy Rossum, and “Metropolis,” based on Fritz Lang’s 1927 science fiction film.

