Sam Champion Returns to Disney’s WABC

Brian Steinberg

Sam Champion
CREDIT: Courtesy The Weather Channel

Sam Champion, one of the nation’s best-known weather anchors, will return to the station where he rose to greater fame.

Walt Disney’s WABC said Champion would join its staff he as a weather anchor on its weekday morning and noon newscasts. He will start Monday, June 3. He is expected to also contribute to ABC News.

Champion was a fixture at the company for many years, serving as a weather anchor at WABC between 1988 and 2006 before moving to ABC News’ “Good Morning America.” He was part of the team on that show that helped push the program ahead of NBC rival “Today” in viewership. He left in 2013 to take join The Weather Channel as a managing editor.

Champion began his career at WKYT in Lexington, KY as an intern while attending Eastern Kentucky University. During his career, he has gone several places weather personnel don’t often go, anchoring a special broadcast of ABC’s “20/20” and traveling to Paris to cover climate-change issues for ABC News.

 

More From Our Brands

