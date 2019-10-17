×

Saladin Patterson Inks Overall Deal at 20th Century Fox Television

Saladin Patterson has signed an overall deal with 20th Century Fox Television. Under the multi-year deal, Patterson will develop, write and produce comedy series for network, cable and streaming platforms. He was previously under a development deal at the studio earlier in his career.

Patterson is currently an executive producer on the upcoming FX series based on the career of rapper Lil Dicky. Prior to that, he was the showrunner on Season 2 of the TBS comedy “The Last OG.”

“The studio’s history with Saladin began more than sixteen years ago, and we’re so happy to welcome him back,” said Carolyn Cassidy, president of creative affairs for 20th TV. “His writing is as smart as it is hilarious, two adjectives that pretty well sum up Saladin himself. He’s also as versatile a writer as there is, having worked in single cam and multicam, live action and animation. He can pretty much do anything, and we’re very glad that he’ll be doing it for us.”

Patterson was also previously a co-executive producer on the megahit CBS sitcom “The Big Bang Theory,” which he originally joined as a consulting producer. His other credits include “Two and a Half Men,” “Psych,” “The Bernie Mac Show,” “Frasier,” “The PJs,” and “Teen Angel.” His feature credits include “The Fighting Temptations” two of the “Scary Movie” films, “Beauty Shop,” and “Shrek Goes Fourth.”

“I am so excited to be in the fold at 20th,” Patterson said. “Carolyn, Howard [Kurtzman], and Cheryl [Dolins] have a clear vision for the studio under the new Disney TV banner. I look forward to partnering with them on projects that challenge the status quo of comedy. I’m also very grateful to Dana [Walden] for championing this deal that is now officially too late for them to back out of!”

He is an M.I.T graduate with a degree in electrical engineering and has also completed his masters degree in psychology at Vanderbilt University.

He is repped by Jackoway Tyerman.

