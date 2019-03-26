×
Sal Petruzzi, Turner’s U.S. Communications Chief, to Step Down

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Sal Petruzzi, who has supervised U.S. communications outreach for the Turner suite of media businesses, will step down from the role as the unit, once part of Time Warner, is making a transition under the ownership of AT&T.

“There comes a point in your career when it is time to say goodbye,” Petruzzi said in a memo to staff released Tuesday.  “After nearly 16 years at Turner, it is now my time to say goodbye. It’s been a terrific journey, but the time is right for me to move on from Turner as the company begins to write a new chapter as WarnerMedia.” AT&T purchased the Time Warner assets in June for approximately $85.4 billion, and in recent months, has been reshaping the unit, now known as WarnerMedia, to compete in a world in which consumers are eagerly embracing video delivered via broadband technology.

Petruzzi has worked at Turner for nearly 16 years and in 2014 rose to the role of senior vice president  and domestic communications officer. he has served as the main communications executive for David Levy, the Turner president who is also leaving the company after he and new WarnerMedia chief John Stankey could not come to terms on a new role.

Petruzzi is expected to stay at the company for a transition period, but could not find a role under the new structure that interested him at present.

After nearly 16 years at Turner, made the decision to leave my role as SVP/Domestic Communications Officer. I will stay on for a transition period. During his tenure at Turner, Petruzzi offered strategic counsel not only to Levy but to other senior Turner executives, including, Kevin Reilly, Christina Miller, Donna Speciale, Lenny Daniels, Chris Linn, and Rich Warren. He developed communications strategy for such milestones as Turner’s  14-year agreement with CBS and the NCAA for the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship; for Turner’s renewals of key sports partnerships ranging from the NBA to MLB to PGA of America; the company’s acquisition of Bleacher Report; and, most recently,for Turner’s recent pay-per-view broadcast of a big-ticket gold match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

“It’s been humbling to work under, with and mentor so many talented people,” Petruzzi said.  I am proud of the teams I have built and the opportunity to watch so many individuals move on to successfully lead their own groups.”

 

