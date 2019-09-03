×

SAG-AFTRA, Advertisers Team to Promote Better Portrayals of Women in Media

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Gabrielle Carteris
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

SAG-AFTRA is teaming up with SeeHer, the Association of National Advertisers’ campaign for gender equality in advertising and media, to further more nuanced depictions of women on screen.

“Equity and inclusion are core values of SAG-AFTRA, and we are thrilled to partner with SeeHer to bring about greater gender equality in media and a more realistic portrayal of the American Scene. Working together, I believe we can effect true, systemic change,” said SAG-AFTRA national executive director David White.

Under the alliance, announced Tuesday, the organizations will work together to amplify the importance of visibility and highlight gender equality successes. The alliance was facilitated by Stacy Marcus, chief negotiator for advertising industry with SAG-AFTRA, which reached a successor three-year deal on its master contract for commercials earlier this year.

SeeHer already supports authentic female character development in such forms as a #WriteHerRight tip sheet, aimed at facilitating conversations about gender equality in writers’ rooms. The SAG-AFTRA partnership will attempt to enhance that outreach via a social media effort called #IWasWrittenRight for actors to use to share examples of female characters they have portrayed who they feel reflected the nuance and complexity of women in real life.

As part of the partnership, SAG-AFTRA and SeeHer will co-host Salon Days in New York and Los Angeles, and a monthly SAG-AFTRA SeeHer Day, where marketers and content creators will come together around a theme or focused question related to gender equality in media to share insights and develop materials that illuminate the power of strong female characters.

(Pictured: SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris)

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Christoph Waltz Joins Liam Hemsworth Quibi

    Christoph Waltz Joins Liam Hemsworth Quibi Series

    Christoph Waltz is set to star opposite Liam Hemsworth in an untitled action-thriller series which is in the works at Quibi. Waltz is the latest name to join the Jeffrey Katzenberg-founded short form content company. The series centers around Dodge Maynard (Hemsworth) who, desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before a terminal illness [...]

  • Martha Plimpton attends the Planned Parenthood

    Martha Plimpton Joins HBO Max High School Pilot 'Generation'

    Martha Plimpton has been cast in the HBO Max half-hour dramedy pilot “Generation.” The series follows a group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community. Plimpton will play Megan, a magnetic Adderall-fueled type-A Orange [...]

  • Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, Vince

    AMC Networks Sets Kim Kelleher as New Ad-Sales Chief

    The task of lining up advertisers to support new seasons of “The Walking Dead” now falls to Kim Kelleher. Kelleher, a magazine ad-sales veteran who has held top jobs at Conde Nast and the former Time Inc., was named Tuesday as AMC Networks’ new president of advertising sales and partnerships. She replaced Scott Collins, who [...]

  • Todd Hurvitz

    Unscripted Producer Todd Hurvitz Inks Overall Deal With Industrial Media (EXCLUSIVE)

    Unscripted veteran Todd Hurvitz has signed an overall deal with Industrial Media, Variety has learned exclusively. “Securing the best development and show running talent is critical as we expand to meet the demands of this vibrant marketplace,” said Eli Holzman, CEO of Industrial Media. “Todd has consistently been one of the most creative and well-rounded producers [...]

  • Richard Gere

    Richard Gere Drama Series 'Bastards' Not Moving Forward at Apple

    Apple will not proceed with the Richard Gere-led drama series “Bastards,” Variety has confirmed. The project was ordered straight-to-series last year and was based on the Israeli series “Nevelot.” Gere was set to star in one of the two lead roles, with Howard Gordon and Warren Leight set to write and serve as showrunners. Gere would [...]

  • Elliott Kalan accepts the award for

    Fox to Develop Animated Comedy 'Saloon' From Elliott Kalan, Jenny Jaffe

    Fox is continuing its run in animated comedy. Variety has learned that the broadcaster is developing an animated series titled “Saloon” that hails from Elliott Kalan and Jenny Jaffe. it is set in the frontier outpost of Timmy’s Town. Kevin (a woman) runs the local saloon, McClanahan’s, where she functions as the townspeople’s unofficial leader/therapist/protector. [...]

  • odd-squad-third-season-cast

    'Odd Squad' Deploys New Team for Old Mission: Getting Kids to Tune In

    The kid cast of the PBS series “Odd Squad” is gearing up for its usual challenge, teaching kids about math and science. While the four new members of the team tape scenes in New York’s Central Park, however, a bigger threat looms. Viewers of “Odd Squad” will not be all that familiar with Valentina Herrera, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad