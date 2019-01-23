×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

SAG-AFTRA Rally Against Ad Agency Bartle Bogle Hegarty Draws Nearly 1,000

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
SAG Rally
CREDIT: Photo by Dave McNary

SAG-AFTRA is keeping up the pressure on the advertising agency Bartle Bogle Hegarty (BBH), holding a spirited mid-day rally at the La Brea Tar Pits in Los Angeles.

Reps for the union said the noon event on Wednesday drew sign-ups from nearly 1,000 members and supporters at national headquarters on Wilshire Boulevard, followed by a two-block march to a stage next to the tar pits and a 45-minute rally.

SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris led the rally, concluding with chants of “We want a contract and we want it now!”

Carteris opened the rally by noting that BBH had abandoned a union contract that it had been signatory to for nearly two decades, which has led to a four-month strike.

“Your presence here today makes a statement: that we won’t have our livelihoods sacrificed for corporate profits,” she said. “We refuse to accept anything less than being paid fairly for the work we do.”

The event included speeches from actor Patrick Fabian, SAG-AFTRA national executive director David White, and leaders from the Teamsters, American Federation of Musicians, and the Intl. Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees.

Related

The union instructed its 160,000 members on Sept. 20 not to accept any work for BBH, which had been signed to SAG-AFTRA’s commercials contracts since 1999. The strike came two weeks after BBH publicly announced that it had withdrawn from the contract, asserting that the agreement is outdated and accusing the union of being inflexible.

BBH is owned by Publicis Groupe, a multinational communications and marketing company that owns several ad agencies including SAG-AFTRA signatories Saatchi & Saatchi and Leo Burnett. The agency has produced commercials for Audi, Absolut, Ikea, Samsung, and Virgin Media.

SAG-AFTRA has been ramping up activity on the commercials front, where it faces the challenge of advertisers using non-union actors. It’s held two dozen demonstrations and has brought on Bryan Cranston in a video backing its “Ads Go Union” campaign to persuade advertisers to stop using non-union actors.

SAG-AFTRA is prepping for a successor deal on its commercials contract, which represents over $1 billion in annual earnings for union members. SAG-AFTRA’s current deal with the Joint Policy Committee, which represents advertisers and advertising agencies, expires on March 31. The two sides will begin meeting in New York next month.

Carteris told Variety after the event, “People are paying attention to this issue. We’re seeing a lot of support from other unions in the industry and outside of our industry because people realize that we’re stronger together. I think we’re seeing a major shift in this country.”

White said SAG-AFTRA has complained to the National Labor Relations Board about alleged unfair labor practices by BBH.

“The labor movement is reinvigorated in 2019,” he told the rally. “The struggle that we have engaged in for the last century is just as real now as it was when unions first began organizing.”

Popular on Variety

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

More TV

  • SAG Rally

    SAG-AFTRA Rally Against Ad Agency Bartle Bogle Hegarty Draws Nearly 1,000

    SAG-AFTRA is keeping up the pressure on the advertising agency Bartle Bogle Hegarty (BBH), holding a spirited mid-day rally at the La Brea Tar Pits in Los Angeles. Reps for the union said the noon event on Wednesday drew sign-ups from nearly 1,000 members and supporters at national headquarters on Wilshire Boulevard, followed by a two-block [...]

  • 'The Other Two' Bosses on Justin

    'The Other Two' Bosses on Justin Bieber as Inspiration for New Comedy Central Show

    After Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider’s tenure at “Saturday Night Live,” where they became the show’s youngest co-head writers and wrote music videos like the instant hit “(Do It On My) Twin Bed,” the two headed to Comedy Central to do more “big dumb broad stuff and make fun of pop culture,” says Kelly. Their [...]

  • Alec Baldwin

    Alec Baldwin Pleads Guilty to Harassment in Parking Spot Fight

    Alec Baldwin pleaded guilty to a harassment charge stemming from an altercation over a parking spot, Variety confirmed with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office Deputy Press Secretary. The “Saturday Night Live” star was sentenced to a conditional discharge on Wednesday and will take a short-term anger management class. Baldwin was charged with attempted assault in the [...]

  • JoAnna Garcia Swisher Variety Facetime

    JoAnna Garcia Swisher Joins ABC Comedy Pilot 'Happy Accident'

    JoAnna Garcia Swisher has signed on for a leading role in the ABC single-camera comedy pilot “Happy Accident,” Variety has learned. She joins previously announced cast member Matt Walsh. The show follows two Pittsburgh families – father Bud (Walsh) with three adult daughters, and a hotel lounge singer with her med student son – are forced [...]

  • Avi Saxena - Discovery

    Discovery Hires Amazon's Avi Saxena as CTO of Direct-to-Consumer Unit, Will Open Seattle Office

    Discovery hired Avi Saxena, former VP of technology for Amazon Marketplace, as chief technology officer of direct-to-consumer. Saxena reports to the guy who was his boss at Amazon: Peter Faricy, who was appointed CEO of Discovery’s Global Direct-to-Consumer division in August 2018 and who headed up the Amazon Marketplace third-party seller business. In the newly created [...]

  • Sean Hannity Reveals Broadband Plans for

    Sean Hannity Reveals His Plans for Fox News Streaming Service (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sean Hannity sometimes tells younger colleagues at Fox News Channel that he is “the bridge between two generations of Fox” because he has been part of its primetime lineup since 1996. Now he may serve a similar purpose for a third. Fox News will next week bring Hannity to the world of video-streaming, launching “Hannity [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad