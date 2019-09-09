SAG-AFTRA Executive Condemns Threat Against President Gabrielle Carteris

SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director David White has condemned a threat against President Gabrielle Carteris. White issued the condemnation Sunday night in response to a now-deleted Tweet by actress Daria Rumi that said, “Let’s get rid of her once and for all!” in reference to Carteris, accompanied by an image of a man pointing a firearm [...]
Jenna Coleman will switch from starring as the long-reining British sovereign in “Victoria” to play Marie-Andrée Leclerc, the partner and accomplice of French serial killer Charles Sobrhaj, in the BBC and Netflix drama “The Serpent.” Coleman will star alongside the previously announced Tahar Rahim, who plays Sobrhaj, as well as Ellie Bamber and Billy Howle, [...]
John Wesley, the actor best-known for playing Dr. Hoover on "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air," has died. He was 72. Wesley died from complications due to a long battle with multiple myeloma,
Alec Baldwin was burned by comedians, athletes, Robert De Niro and even his own daughter at his Comedy Central Roast, which was taped on Saturday night at the Saban Theatre in Los Angeles. But another person on the dais served as a lightning rod for just as many of the barbs.
The Walt Disney Co. has struck a long-term deal with historic Pinewood Studios outside London to take nearly all its stages, backlots and other production accommodation. The arrangement is expected to begin in 2020.
The CW’s “Nancy Drew” may technically be adapted from the long-running mystery novel series of the same name, but diehard television viewers may be unable to resist comparing pieces of the show to another teenage sleuth series, “Veronica Mars.” After all, both shows center on a young woman who sets out to solve crimes and [...]
"And that's the way we remade the Brady House…" chimes the theme song of "A Very Brady Renovation," the upcoming HGTV series that follows the recreation of the classic TV set inside the L.A. property which served as the home's on-camera exterior.