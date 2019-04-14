×
SAG-AFTRA National Board Approves Commercials Contract

Dave McNary

Gabrielle Carteris
CREDIT: John Salangsang/BFA.com/REX/Shutterstock

SAG-AFTRA’s national board has unanimously approved a three-year successor deal to its commercials contracts, triggering a ratification vote by its 160,000 members.

The union announced the approval Saturday night. It touted the deals as a landmark agreements due to “flexible” alternative compensation models to promote growth of union-covered commercial work and protections against workplace sexual harassment. SAG-AFTRA began including language last year in its master contracts that placed limits on auditions in hotel rooms and private residences.

SAG-AFTRA President and Commercials Negotiating Committee Chair Gabrielle Carteris said, “The new Commercials Contracts deliver essential gains to our members while positioning performers and the industry for growth in a rapidly changing environment. We’ve introduced a bold new model that speaks to the needs of a constantly evolving workplace. This is a monumental advance in expanding our jurisdiction.”

SAG-AFTRA said the new contract contains packages with “substantial” upfront payments; across-the-board wage increases of 6%; increased funding to the health and retirement/pension plans estimated at $22.2 million; coverage of stunt coordinators; outsized gains to group dancers; and an improved renegotiation process for commercial agents representing SAG-AFTRA members.

The contract covers an estimated $1 billion in annual earnings. Negotiations took place in New York City and lasted from mid-February to April 2.

Voting online and with paper ballots will begin April 17 with a May 8 deadline. Agreements will become effective retoractive to April 1 and will remain in force through March 31, 2022.

