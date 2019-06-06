Agents Ryan Saul, Katt Riley Join Paradigm Talent Agency

Paradigm has brought on two new hires to beef up its motion picture and television literary departments.

Ryan Saul, most recently APA’s motion picture lit co-head, has joined Paradigm’s motion picture lit department. Prior to APA, he spent time as an agent as Metropolitan Talent and Jim Preminger Agency, and started his career at the strategic planning department at Walt Disney. His client roster includes director Wes Ball, his producing partner Joe Hartwick, Jr., animation director Tim Reckart and others.

“Paradigm is a unique global, full-service agency with an incredible 30-year history of providing distinctive and personalized service to clients,” said Saul. “I am honored to join one of the best teams in the business, and look forward to bringing the filmmakers I represent into an organization that has a history of nurturing visionary artists.”

Katt Riley is joining the agency’s television lit department after spending four years at Kaplan Stahler Agency, representing TV-focused writers and directors.

“Ryan brings with him an incredible wealth of industry knowledge and a keen ability to identify inspiring and rewarding opportunities for his clients,” said Adam Kanter, Paradigm’s co-head of motion picture literary, in a release. “Katt is driven and connected with an unwavering passion for identifying and developing literary talent. We welcome them both to the team.”

Both Saul and Riley will be based in Paradigm’s Los Angeles headquarters.