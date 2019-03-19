Ryan Phillippe to Lead CBS Pilot ‘Alive’

Ryan Phillippe has been cast in the lead role in the upcoming CBS pilot, “Alive,” Variety has learned. The project was formerly called “Frankenstein.”

The “Cruel Intentions” star will play Mark Escher, a San Francisco police investigator who was presumed dead after an attack and destructive fire at his home. Six months later, he shockingly reappears and is reunited with his wife, Elizabeth. But something has changed. A shadow has fallen across his sunny disposition, and he’s haunted by visions of the case he was working on when he died. He and Elizabeth will seek answers about who shot and abducted him, and what was done to him.

Katrina Law has also been cast in the role of Elizabeth, and Aaron Staton, best known for playing Ken Cosgrove on “Mad Men,” will play Victor Frankenstein.

Elizabeth is described as a medical examiner who is stunned when her husband returns from the dead and though she’s thrilled to have him back, she knows there’s a secret behind his disappearance, while Staton’s character is a brilliant, slightly odd scientist who is working on a secret, cutting-edge project. He also happens to be Elizabeth’s ex.

Phillippe is repped by WME, MGMT Entertainment and Sloane Offer Weber & Dern, Law is represented by Innovative Artists Agency and Joel Stevens Entertainment, and Staton is repped by APA and LINK Entertainment.

CBS put out an order for the pilot, which hails from writer and executive producer Jason Tracey, in January. Uta Briesewitz is on board to direct and executive produce, and Rob Doherty will also serve as an EP, with CBS Television Studios producing.

Other pilots on the CBS drama slate include “Evil,” which recently added “Luke Cage” star Mike Colter, and “Under the Bridge,” which is being toplined by Jennifer Morrison, Justin Kirk and David Ajala.