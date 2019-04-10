×
Ryan Murphy Unveils 'American Horror Story' Season 9 Title

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

American Horror Story
CREDIT: Courtesy of FX

American Horror Story” creator Ryan Murphy has unveiled the title for the show’s ninth season.

Murphy posted a creepy teaser trailer on his Instagram, at the end of which its is revealed Season 9 will be called “AHS 1984.” The clip also revealed the show is returning to FX this Fall.

View this post on Instagram

AHS SEASON 9 is called…

A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on

After signing Murphy signed his five-year mega-deal with Netflix, there was concern that FX might be deprived of future seasons of the horror anthology, however, FX CEO John Landgraf said he expects to see “many more seasons” of “AHS” on the network. The show has been renewed through season 10.

Murphy has also confirmed that recurring star Emma Roberts will be back for season nine, and it’s also safe to assume that Sarah Paulson, who has appeared in each season of the show, will also return.

Yesterday, the Television Academy announced that after competing at the Emmys for seven years as a limited series, “American Horror Story” season 8 will compete in the outstanding drama categories.

“American Horror Story: Apocalypse” featured characters from previous seasons of “American Horror Story,” which impacted its previous strategy of the show being framed as an anthology, with each season as a standalone.

