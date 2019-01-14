Sharon Stone, Cynthia Nixon Among 10 Actors to Join Ryan Murphy’s ‘Ratched’ Series at Netflix

Ryan Murphy has assembled quite the cast for his Nurse Ratched series at Netflix.

Murphy announced that Sharon Stone, Finn Wittrock, Jon Jon Briones, Charlie Carver, Judy Davis, Harriet Harris, Cynthia Nixon, Hunter Parrish, Amanda Plummer, and Corey Stoll will all star in the series alongside the previously announced star Sarah Paulson.

“[A] true murderers’ row of talent,” Murphy wrote on Instagram. “So many of these actors are supremely talented folks who Sarah and I have both longed to work with.” Read the full post below.

Netflix has given the series a two-season, 18 episode commitment to “Ratched.” It begins in 1947 and will track Ratched as she morphs from an average nurse into the monstrous authority figure she became in the Ken Kesey novel “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and subsequent film. Paulson will star as the infamous nurse, with Murphy attached as executive producer.

Along with Murphy, Michael Douglas, who produced the film, will also serve as an executive producer. Aleen Keshishian, Margaret Riley and Jacob Epstein of Lighthouse Management & Media will also executive produce. Evan Romansky, who created and wrote the project, will co-executive produce. Paulson will produce along with Paul Zaentz from the Saul Zaentz Company. The Saul Zaentz Company controls the rights to the film. Fox 21 Television will produce.

“Ratched” will be Murphy’s first Netflix series. The iconic creator behind hit shows like “Glee,” “American Horror Story,” and “Pose” inked a massive overall deal with the streaming giant last year. The deal is reportedly worth nine figures. He is also working on “The Politician” for Netflix, a political satire led by Ben Platt.