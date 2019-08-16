Alexis Martin Woodall Named President of Ryan Murphy Productions

Longtime producer Alexis Martin Woodall has been tapped to become the president of Ryan Murphy Productions, giving her oversight of the Netflix-based company.

As president, Woodall will manage Murphy’s company, continuing to be hands on in executive producing its TV productions and producing its films.

“Alexis is brazen, sharp and incisive — qualities that have been instrumental in helping shape my productions, from ‘Nip/Tuck’ and ‘Glee’ to ‘American Crime Story’ to ‘Pose,'” said Murphy in a statement. “Alexis and I have worked together for nearly two decades, and I’ve watched her navigate numerous roles in my company, managing every project, every heartbeat of storytelling with style and aplomb. She is a true creative force, one of the secret ingredients tantamount to my works. We have many more stories to tell, and I am grateful to have Alexis at the helm of my company.”

Woodall started out as a production assistant in 2003 on “Nip/Tuck,” ultimately becoming a producer in the final season of the FX series. She has also been a producer on a number of other Murphy series, including “Glee,” “American Horror Story,” “American Crime Story: The People vs. OJ Simpson” and the film “The Normal Heart.”

Four years ago, Woodall was elevated to executive producer, serving as EP on “Pose,” “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace,” “Scream Queens,” “American Horror Story,” “Feud,” “Lone Star” and “911.” She has won three Emmys and two Golden Globes.

At Netflix, she is executive producing “The Politician,” “Ratched” and “Hollywood.” Woodall will also executive produce the upcoming “American Crime Story: Impeachment,” and produce “The Boys in the Band” and “The Prom,” the latter two of which will be movie adaptations of the Tony-winning Broadway productions.

“It is an honor to lead this company alongside my mentor and friend. Ryan’s incomparable talent and uncompromising vision has built an empire that I’m fortunate to have been a part of for more than 16 years,” said Woodall. “During our collaboration, we have shaped nearly 500 hours of television together, which has enabled me to work alongside the best in the business. I am proud to continue producing stories that matter, and I am grateful to have Ryan’s trust to take Ryan Murphy Television into a new era at Netflix.”

Woodall is represented by CAA and attorney Steve Younger at Myman, Greenspan, Fox, Rosenberg, Mobasser, Younger and Light.