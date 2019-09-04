×

Ryan Murphy Reveals More Netflix Projects, Including ‘A Chorus Line’ Limited Series

Ryan Murphy continues to add to his Netflix development slate.

The prolific TV creator and producer has revealed that he has a multitude of projects in the works at the streaming giant beyond those that have already been announced. Murphy told Time that he has projects in the works that include: a 10-episode adaptation of “A Chorus Line,” a series about the designer Halston starring Ewan McGregor, a documentary series about Andy Warhol, and a Marlene Dietrich project that will star frequent Murphy collaborator Jessica Lange.

Murphy’s first series to be released on Netflix will be “The Politician” starring Ben Platt, which is set to launch on Sept. 27. He is also currently in post-production on “Ratched,” in which Sarah Paulson stars as a younger version of the fearsome nurse from “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.” He is prepping the series “Hollywood,” which he said will feature Patti LuPone and Holland Taylor and examine “the golden age of Tinseltown.” On the feature side, he has an adaptation of “The Prom” starring Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman currently in the works.

“Hollywood” will be the first series produced solely under Murphy’s massive overall deal at Netflix, as both “Ratched” and “The Politician” were set up while he was still at 20th Century Fox Television. Murphy exited his Fox deal last year for a Netflix pact reportedly worth $300 million.

All of this is on top of Murphy’s current series slate, which includes “9-1-1” at Fox, and “American Crime Story,” “American Horror Story,” and “Pose” at FX. Both “9-1-1” and “American Horror Story” will launch new seasons this fall, while “Pose” wrapped its second season in August. It was recently announced that the upcoming third season of “American Crime Story” will focus on the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewisnky scandal, with Beanie Feldstein set to play Lewinsky.

