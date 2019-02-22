×

Ryan Murphy Sets 'Hollywood' as Next Netflix Series

Ryan Murphy Walk of Fame
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutter

Ryan Murphy has announced that his third Netflix series will be titled “Hollywood.”

Murphy described the show as “A love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown” in a post on Instagram. The project has received a straight-to-series order at the streamer. Murphy co-created the series with Ian Brennan. The exact nature of the plot is being kept under wraps.

Murphy previously set up the shows “Ratched” starring Sarah Paulson and “The Politician” starring Ben Platt at Netflix, though those two shows came about under Murphy’s deal at 20th Century Fox Television. “Hollywood” marks his first original series under his overall deal at Netflix.

He also previously co-created the FX anthology series “Feud,” the first season of which focused on the relationship between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford on the classic Hollywood film “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?”

Brennan has frequently collaborated with Murphy in the past, including on “Glee” and “Scream Queens,” both of which he co-created with Murphy and Brad Falchuk. Brennan is also working on “The Politician” with Murphy.

