Darren Criss to Star in, Produce Ryan Murphy Netflix Series ‘Hollywood’

Darren Criss is reteaming with Ryan Murphy on the latter’s upcoming Netflix series “Hollywood.”

Criss is set to star in and executive produce the series, breaking the news on Instagram on Friday. “Honored to say that I’m heading back to the House of Murphy where I’ll be starring in but also executive producing HOLLYWOOD with Time’s King of Television,” he wrote.

Criss has previously collaborated with Murphy on shows like “Glee,” “American Horror Story,” and “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” the last of which earned Criss an Emmy and Golden Globe Award for his role as Andrew Cunanan. He was also nominated for an Emmy for his on “Glee” in 2015.

Murphy previously described the show as “A love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown.” He recently revealed that both Patti LuPone and Holland Taylor will also appear in the series. The project has received a straight-to-series order at the streamer. Murphy co-created the series with Ian Brennan. The exact nature of the plot is being kept under wraps, though Criss did confirm that the series will be set in the 1940s and that it is slated to debut on Netflix in May 2020.

Murphy previously set up the shows “Ratched” starring Sarah Paulson and “The Politician” starring Ben Platt at Netflix, though those two shows came about under Murphy’s deal at 20th Century Fox Television. “Hollywood” marks his first original series under his overall deal at Netflix.