Ryan Murphy Unveils ‘American Horror Story’ Season 9 Title

“American Horror Story” creator Ryan Murphy has unveiled the title for the show’s ninth season.

Murphy posted a creepy teaser trailer on his Instagram, at the end of which its is revealed Season 9 will be called “AHS 1984.” The clip, which has an 80s slasher movie vibe and à la “Friday the 13th,” also revealed the show is returning to FX this Fall.

After signing Murphy signed his five-year mega-deal with Netflix, there was concern that FX might be deprived of future seasons of the horror anthology, however, FX CEO John Landgraf said he expects to see “many more seasons” of “AHS” on the network. The show has been renewed through season 10.

Murphy has also confirmed that recurring star Emma Roberts will be back for season nine, and it’s also safe to assume that Sarah Paulson, who has appeared in each season of the show, will also return.

Yesterday, the Television Academy announced that after competing at the Emmys for seven years as a limited series, “American Horror Story” season 8 will compete in the outstanding drama categories.

“American Horror Story: Apocalypse” featured characters from previous seasons of “American Horror Story,” which impacted its previous strategy of the show being framed as an anthology, with each season as a standalone.