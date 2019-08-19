TV News Roundup: Netflix Drops Trailer for Ryan Murphy’s ‘The Politician’ (Watch)

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix has drops the first trailer for “The Politician,” and “Killing Eve” adds two to its cast for season 3.

CASTING

Harriet Walter and Danny Sapani, both alums of “The Crown,” are set to join the cast of “Killing Eve” for its third season. British writer Suzanne Heathcote, whose past credits include “Fear the Walking Dead,” will also be joining the production team as lead writer and executive producer alongside Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, and star Sandra Oh. Production on season 3 is under way.

Terry O’Quinn has boarded the upcoming ABC series “Emergence” as a recurring guest star. O’Quinn will play the role of Richard Kindred, the head of a tech holding company who will stop at nothing to keep his company and reputation safe. He will appear opposite the show’s lead Allison Tolman, who plays a police chief dedicated to cracking the case of a mysterious accident once she takes in a young child she finds near the accident site.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has debuted the first look at Ryan Murphy’s latest series “The Politician.” The story follows Payton Hobart (Ben Platt), an aspiring politician from Santa Barbara, California who must navigate the ins and outs of high school if he’s to ever win student body president, secure a spot at Harvard, and eventually become the President of the United States. Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Bob Balaban and others join Platt in the first season which will span eight hour-long episodes.