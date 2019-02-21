×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ryan Kadro Will Join Quibi to Oversee News Programming (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ryan KadroPaleyLive NY: The News Is Back: CBS News This Morning and the Morning Landscape, New York, USA - 01 Nov 2017
CREDIT: Patrick Lewis/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

Ryan Kadro left CBS News several weeks ago, but he isn’t leaving the news business.

Kadro, the former executive producer of “CBS This Morning” is set to join Quibi, the company led by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman that is devoted to short-form  content. Kadro is expected to oversee news programming for the subscription-based service, according to a person familiar with the matter, and to have some involvement with music and sports content as well.

A spokesman for Quibi declined to comment.

Kadro was one of the founding producers of the current edition of “CBS This Morning,” and eventually moved into the show’s executive producer role. The morning program marks the first time in years that CBS has truly mounted an A.M. entry that competed reasonably with ABC’s “Good Morning America” and NBC’s “Today.” In recent months, however, the show has suffered ratings setbacks, and Kadro announced in December he would leave the program to seek a new challenge.

He will join a new-tech company that has drawn outsize attention in recent months. Katzenberg and Whitman have articulated a startegy to design programs appealign to a generation that spends an increasing amount of time with mobile screens. Their plan calls for subscribers to pay $5 per month for content with ads and $8 per month for an ad-free experience on a new service that will offer a premium lineup of original, short-form series comprising episodes of 10 minutes each, sometimes less. Quibi’s name is a condensation of the phrase “quick bites.”

Related

Kadro will join as a content executive, and step into a company that has amassed an intriguing roster of veterans.  Diane Nelson, the former president of DC Entertainment, and Doug Herzog, the one-time head of Viacom’s Comedy Central and other cable networks, are on board, as well as Janice Min, the former editor of The Hollywood Reporter.

Kadro got his start in the TV business as a page at NBC, and parlayed that into a job as an assistant to two executives at the network, which lead to a role as a researcher at during the launch of Carson Daly’s late-night program on the network, “Last Call.”  Kadro eventually worked his way up to become a supervising producer at the program, and then left to join CBS News in 2010. He was the second employee hired to launch the current run of “CBS This Morning.”

While Kadro has found a new job, CBS News has yet to replace him. The executive producer role at “CBS This Morning” remains open while Susan Zirinsky, the incoming president at CBS News, mulls various options for several of the network’s best-known news programs.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuaron Came to the Contemporary Black-and-White Look of 'Roma'

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

More TV

  • Ryan KadroPaleyLive NY: The News Is

    Ryan Kadro Will Join Quibi to Oversee News Programming (EXCLUSIVE)

    Ryan Kadro left CBS News several weeks ago, but he isn’t leaving the news business. Kadro, the former executive producer of “CBS This Morning” is set to join Quibi, the company led by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman that is devoted to short-form  content. Kadro is expected to oversee news programming for the subscription-based service, [...]

  • Jussie Smollett

    Jussie Smollett Charged With Filing False Police Report

    “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett has been charged with filing a false police report, the Chicago police said Wednesday. “Detectives will make contact with his legal team to negotiate a reasonable surrender for his arrest,” police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter. Smollett is due to appear in court for a bond hearing at 1:30 p.m. [...]

  • Coast Guard Lieutenant Hit List

    Coast Guard Lieutenant Targeted CNN, MSNBC Anchors and Democrats for Attacks

    Anchors at CNN and MSNBC and prominent Democrats were targeted for attack by a Coast Guard lieutenant arrested Friday on a firearms charge, according to federal prosecutors in Maryland. In court documents revealed Wednesday, prosecutors describe the firearms and controlled substance charges Christopher Paul Hasson is facing as “the proverbial tip of the iceberg.” CNN’s [...]

  • TV News Roundup: HBO Releases 'The

    TV News Roundup: HBO Drops Trailer for 'The Case Against Adnan Syed' (Watch)

    In today’s TV news roundup, HBO released the first official trailer for its upcoming docu-series “The Case Against Adnan Syed,” and Freeform announced three new cast members for its upcoming comedy series “Besties,” starring Jordin Sparks. DATES Netflix’s upcoming docu-series “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” is set to premiere March 8 on the streaming platform. [...]

  • Rory O'Malley A Legacy of Changing

    NBC Pilot 'Like Magic' Adds 'Hamilton's' Rory O'Malley

    Rory O’Malley, best known for his turn as King George in the Broadway run of “Hamilton” as well as the show’s first national tour, has been cast in the upcoming NBC single-camera comedy pilot “Like Magic.” He will play Michael V., the quieter partner in a two-man magic team with a character named Michael B. [...]

  • Zach Woods

    'Silicon Valley' Star Zach Woods Joins HBO Comedy Pilot 'Avenue 5'

    Zach Woods is staying in the HBO fold. The actor, who currently stars in the HBO comedy series “Silicon Valley,” has been cast in the comedy pilot “Avenue 5” currently in the works at the premium cabler. The project is described as a comedy set in the future, mostly in space. Woods will play Matt [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad