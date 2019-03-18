Ryan Hansen to Play Adam in Fox ‘Adam & Eve’ Pilot

“Veronica Mars” star Ryan Hansen has been cast to play the Adam to Odette Annable’s Eve in the upcoming “Adam & Eve” pilot in the works at Fox, Variety has learned.

The singe-camera comedy is based on the French-Canadian format of the same name. The series follows one couple at three stages of their relationship — young and passionate, middle-aged with kids, and navigating retirement.

Hansen’s recent credits include the YouTube show “Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television,” in which he played an airheaded version of himself.

Hansen is represented by Gersh, and Annable is repped by UTA, Untitled and Morris Yorn.

Jon Beckerman will write and executive produce, and Claire Scanlon is in place to direct the pilot. Claude Meunier, Luc Wiseman of Avanti Groupe, which produced the original series, will also executive produce. 20th Century Fox Television will produce.

Other comedy pilots in the works at Fox this season include the female mechanic-driven “Patty’s Auto,” “Geniuses,” which is being toplined by Maggie Lawson and Jason Biggs, and “Richard Lovely,” which centers around a disgruntled author of the best-selling children’s book series.

On the drama side, Fox has “Deputy,” which will star “True Detective” standout Stephen Dorff, and “Prodigal Son,” which had to recast its lead after only a few days, on its pilot slate.