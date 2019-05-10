Ruth Johnston Promoted to Run Content Operations at Vulcan Productions

Ruth Johnston has been promoted to general manager of Vulcan Productions, the Seattle-based company founded by the late Paul Allen and his sister, Jody Allen.

Johnston will oversee all creative operations for the company that focuses on documentaries and productions that “entertain, inspire, change the way people understand and activate on the world’s toughest challenges.” Upcoming Vulcan Productions include “The Cold Blue,” about the famed Eighth Air Force unit that was documented by director William Wyler during World War II, to air on HBO next month, and “The Ghost Fleet,” examining human trafficking in connection with Thailand’s fishing industry. “Ghost Fleet” is set for a theatrical release by Abramorama in June.

Johnston joined Vulcan in 2016 after serving as chief operating officer of Lion TV, home of Discovery’s “Cash Cab” and other franchises. She launched her own shingle, New Prospect, in Seattle before joining Vulcan.

“Under her leadership, I know Vulcan Productions will continue to seek out and tell powerful stories that inspire audiences to action,” said Vulcan Inc. CEO Bill Hilf.

Johnston’s promotion is a sign that Vulcan Productions plans to stay active in the wake of Paul Allen’s death last October at age 65. Past productions include the PBS docu series “The Blues” and 2015’s “Racing Extinction.”